Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA BUSINESS

Construction starts on industrial outdoor storage facilities in West Valley

Apr 8, 2024, 4:15 AM

Construction just began at Camelback 303 Logistics Center, slated for a Q4 2024 opening. (SLC rende...

Construction just began at Camelback 303 Logistics Center, slated for a Q4 2024 opening. (SLC rendering)

(SLC rendering)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Workers began construction on a two-building storage facility in the West Valley called Camelback 303 Logistics Center, Phoenix-based Stevens-Leinweber Construction announced last week.

The facility, which is being developed by global company Brookfield Properties, will rest on Camelback Road, just east of the Loop 303 freeway near Luke Air Force Base in Goodyear.

The location sets the industrial storage buildings less than one mile from the Loop 303 and just four miles from the Interstate 10 freeway.

Two buildings, each spanning over 300,000 square feet, make up the center’s campus, and each include amenities such as 36-foot clear height, LED lighting and about 80 dock-high doors.

RELATED STORIES

“With each of these buildings sitting on more than 50 acres of land, the true difference making feature of Camelback 303 Logistics Center is its capacity to support a significant outdoor storage strategy,” Brookfield Properties VP of Logistics Development Rohan A’Beckett said in a release. “That gives future tenants tremendous flexibility and the cost savings that comes with being able to optimize outdoor space for equipment and materials that otherwise occupy costly interior square footage.”

At Camelback 303 Logistics Center, there’s enough parking for over 300 cars and over 200 trailers, and charging for electric vehicles is available on-site as well. Space for more than 350 other trailers will be available at adjacent lots to each building.

The center is expected to open in Q4 2024.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Business

Incoming Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia claps as the 1993 Suns team is introduced during halftime of...

KTAR.com

Here are the 13 richest people in Arizona in 2024, according to Forbes

It was another strong showing for those with Arizona ties on the Forbes' 2024 billionaire list with 13 people to make the cut.

3 hours ago

First Baptist Church has sat vacant since a major fire in the 1980s while former Phoenix mayor and ...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Former mayor ushers in reboot of historic Phoenix church as events, dining space

Terry Goddard has spearheaded efforts to turn the Italian Gothic-style church into a space for gatherings, events, dining and other creative uses since 2016.

4 hours ago

The Chipotlane, a drive-through pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orde...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Shake Shack, Chipotle jump on drive-thru bandwagon in Scottsdale

Two of the largest companies in the quick-service restaurant space, Shake Shack and Chipotle, are opening their Scottsdale first drive-thru locations this month.

1 day ago

A conceptual rendering of a Whole Foods Market that was included in a development packet for the pr...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Whole Foods, Dick’s Sporting Goods linked to proposed Gilbert development

A major commercial project in Gilbert at San Tan Village including a Whole Foods has gone up for its first review.

2 days ago

A woman removes an Uber Eats bag from the trunk of a Waymo autonomous vehicle. Waymo and Uber Eats ...

Kevin Stone

Waymo, Uber Eats announce partnership for driverless food delivery in metro Phoenix

Waymo and Uber are expanding their partnership in metro Phoenix to include a driverless food delivery program through Uber Eats.

4 days ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona’s Hash Kitchen continuing national expansion with 6 new stores

Arizona's Hash Kitchen announced it is continuing its national expansion by adding six restaurants set to open in three states by the end of 2025.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Construction starts on industrial outdoor storage facilities in West Valley