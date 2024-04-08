PHOENIX — Workers began construction on a two-building storage facility in the West Valley called Camelback 303 Logistics Center, Phoenix-based Stevens-Leinweber Construction announced last week.

The facility, which is being developed by global company Brookfield Properties, will rest on Camelback Road, just east of the Loop 303 freeway near Luke Air Force Base in Goodyear.

The location sets the industrial storage buildings less than one mile from the Loop 303 and just four miles from the Interstate 10 freeway.

Two buildings, each spanning over 300,000 square feet, make up the center’s campus, and each include amenities such as 36-foot clear height, LED lighting and about 80 dock-high doors.

“With each of these buildings sitting on more than 50 acres of land, the true difference making feature of Camelback 303 Logistics Center is its capacity to support a significant outdoor storage strategy,” Brookfield Properties VP of Logistics Development Rohan A’Beckett said in a release. “That gives future tenants tremendous flexibility and the cost savings that comes with being able to optimize outdoor space for equipment and materials that otherwise occupy costly interior square footage.”

At Camelback 303 Logistics Center, there’s enough parking for over 300 cars and over 200 trailers, and charging for electric vehicles is available on-site as well. Space for more than 350 other trailers will be available at adjacent lots to each building.

The center is expected to open in Q4 2024.

Follow @iamdamonallred

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.