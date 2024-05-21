Phoenix man and woman found dead inside garage

PHOENIX — A local man and woman were found dead inside a garage in a north Phoenix home on Monday morning, according to authorities.

Around 10 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a call at a home near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive after a report someone found two dead bodies.

After officers arrived at the scene, they talked to the fire department who found the dead man and woman inside a garage.

Authorities later called detectives to investigate what caused the deaths.

The victims have not been identified.

Detectives are still investigating and no further details were made available.

