Phoenix man and woman found dead inside garage
May 20, 2024, 8:55 PM
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — A local man and woman were found dead inside a garage in a north Phoenix home on Monday morning, according to authorities.
Around 10 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a call at a home near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive after a report someone found two dead bodies.
After officers arrived at the scene, they talked to the fire department who found the dead man and woman inside a garage.
Authorities later called detectives to investigate what caused the deaths.
The victims have not been identified.
Detectives are still investigating and no further details were made available.
