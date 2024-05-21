Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona receives $12.5M for 3 water infrastructure projects

May 20, 2024, 8:00 PM

Arizona to receive funding for water infrastructure projects....

Arizona will receive over $12 million in federal funding to support three water infrastructure projects. (AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona will receive over $12 million in federal funding to support three water infrastructure projects.

The funding is part of the $520 million from President Joe Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, which will be distributed to 57 projects across the country.

Funds are intended to be used to improve water conveyance, storage and hydropower generation, as well as to enhance safety and provide water treatment.

“Reclamation’s commitment to ensuring our infrastructure is ready to deliver water, produce hydropower and continue providing recreation is evident in these project selections,” Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton said in a Department of Interior press release last week.

RELATED STORIES

“We continue to use this historic investment from President Biden’s Investing in Americas’ agenda to build drought resiliency and improve our projects to ensure continued water delivery across the west.”

Here’s what funds will do for Arizona water infrastructure

The largest allocation headed to Arizona was nearly $9 million, which will go toward funding the recoating of Glen Canyon’s outlet works to ensure downstream water commitments are met. They consist of four steel pipes with cast iron intakes, valves to control water flow and gates for draining or emergency shutdowns.

Then, approximately $2.5 million will be allocated to develop, prepare and transport road materials, along with installing security fencing around stockpile sites. These measures will help with repairing the road used to operate and maintain the west bypass drain along the final 276 miles of the Colorado River, tackling accessibility challenges and enhancing user safety.

Finally, the last allocation of $1 million will go toward replacing debilitated water control infrastructure to help with more control of flow and water levels within the backwater located within the Colorado River Indian Tribe Reservation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man and woman found dead inside garage

A local man and woman were found dead inside a garage in a north Phoenix home on Monday morning, according to authorities.

2 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix Police cruiser with yellow crime scene tape...

KTAR.com

Phoenix woman arrested after stabbing her boyfriend to death

A woman stabbed her boyfriend to death in Phoenix and was arrested after turning herself in on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities

2 hours ago

Surprise domestic violence incident: New details, footage...

Serena O'Sullivan

Surprise police give updates on domestic violence case involving shooting of baby, house fire

Police shared body cam footage of a Surprise domestic violent incident that spiraled into a baby shooting and a house fire on May 17, 2024.

5 hours ago

Man was found dead after partying at Bartlett Lake Bash...

KTAR.com

Missing Arizona man’s body found dead in Bartlett Lake

A missing man was found dead in Bartlett Lake a day after his friends reported him missing, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

7 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, shown during an Oct. 22, 2020, debate...

Jim Sharpe

The 2 (really) big things causing Joe Biden to trail Donald Trump in Arizona

Immigration and economy woes might be too much for Joe Biden to overcome in the 2024 election in Arizona, host Jim Sharpe writes.

8 hours ago

Executive order from Gov. Katie Hobbs expands reproductive rights...

KTAR.com

Executive order from Gov. Katie Hobbs expands contraceptive access in Arizona

Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order protecting reproductive freedoms through increased access to contraception, officials said.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Arizona receives $12.5M for 3 water infrastructure projects