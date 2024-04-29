PHOENIX – Construction is underway on the final and largest phase of a three-building West Valley industrial development.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held recently for the new section of the Level Crossing Masterplan near Dysart and Waddell roads in Surprise.

The last phase of the project is a 150,615-square-foot speculative warehouse to be built on 12 acres. The warehouse will be geared to serve logistics and distribution companies, with the flexibility to be divided for three tenants.

The initial plans call for a 60-foot speed bay, 30 dock doors and three drive-in doors.

What companies are behind 3rd phase of West Valley industrial development?

Scottsdale-based Silver Creek Development and Pennsylvania-based Hardy World LLC are developing the project, with Phoenix-based Arco Construction Company handling the build.

“This is our third project working with Arco and our first working with Hardy World. We are really excited about this. We develop across the Valley and focus on the small box — 50,000- to 150,000-square-feet spaces,” Bob Micera, Silver Creek industrial development and construction program director, said in a press release.

“It’s been a great opportunity for us to come in and join Arco and Hardy World completing the final leg of this three-building complex.”

When was rest of Level Crossing built in Surprise?

The first phase of Level Crossing, a 36,000-square-foot commercial building, was completed in December 2019. Phase 2, a 32,000-square-foot industrial building, was finished in November 2023.

The third phase is scheduled for completion in early 2025.

