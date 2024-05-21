Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Surprise police give updates on domestic violence case involving shooting of baby, house fire

May 20, 2024, 6:08 PM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Authorities shared new details on Monday about a complex domestic violence case in Surprise that involved a shooting of a 7-month-old baby and a house fire last week.

Todd Christopher Marchetti, 51, terrorized the mother of his baby, as well as their 7-month-old child, on May 17, 2024, according to the Surprise Police Department.

The mother, who was identified as Allie during a Monday news conference, tried to leave him and escape the cycle of domestic violence, police said.

She and her baby were alone in her parents’ home in Surprise when Marchetti broke in around 3 a.m., police said.

Marchetti entered through a window, armed with a machete, Surprise PD spokesman Sgt. Rick Hernandez said during a Monday news conference.

“He intended to cause her harm while her family was away on vacation,” Hernandez said.

What followed was an hourslong hostage situation in which he shot her family’s dog and made Allie fear for her son’s safety, police said.

Allie eventually escaped and found a nearby construction crew. One of the workers let her borrow a cell phone, which she used to contact authorities, police said. She immediately told police she was afraid her son was in danger.

How is the baby in Surprise domestic violence case doing?

When officers responded to the scene, they heard gunshots coming from inside the house. Body cam footage shared in the Monday press conference shows officers breaking in and looking around for the 7-month-old baby, who is named Jaxson.

Police didn’t make contact with Marchetti when they initially entered. The footage showed several officers and a K-9 searching throughout the house before they found Jaxson and immediately left the house with him.

Jaxson had multiple injuries on the bottom half of his body, including his limbs, Hernandez said.

RELATED STORIES

He said it isn’t certain how much time passed between Marchetti shooting Jaxson and police arriving to rescue the baby.

However, he said officers arrived just in time to rescue Jaxson.

Surprise Fire Chief Brenden Espie said that as police left the home, they handed him to a medic who started initiating care.

“While initiating care, this medic found the assigned treatment crew and coordinated the transfer of care,” Espie said.

The crew used advanced medical techniques to stabilize him so he would be ready to be airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, he added.

“Some of the things that our medics did for Jaxson were a chest seal placed on his abdominal area, direct pressure applied to extremities to control bleeding and medication therapy that was initiated before Jaxson was airlifted,” Espie said.

As of Monday morning, Jaxson has undergone three operations. They’ve all gone well, which gives his family hope, authorities said.

How did the mother escape the hostage situation to find help?

After Marchetti wounded her family’s pet, Allie asked him to go to a veterinarian, police said. She hoped that leaving the residence would give her an opportunity to escape.

That didn’t happen, Hernandez said. Marchetti allegedly claimed the dog was a stray hit by a car and gave personnel a fake name and a fake phone number.

The dog had to be euthanized due to the severity of the injuries, Hernandez said. The trip to the veterinarian took place in the early morning, he added.

After they returned to the residence, Allie then appealed to Marchetti’s self-interest by saying she could find someone to fix the window he had damaged when he invaded the home, police said.

“She said, ‘I can go get workers who can fix this and then nobody will know what you have done’ and she was able to go out that window, seek help,” Hernandez said. “I think she, by doing so, was able to save not only her life, but Jaxson’s life.”

Did police interact with the suspect after rescuing the baby?

Negotiators tried to make contact with Marchetti several times after rescuing Jaxson from the residence, Hernandez said. However, he allegedly refused to leave and fired gunshots.

“There was never any positive contact, via telephone, we did see movement,” he said. “Throughout the time when he was refusing to exit the residence peacefully, we were hearing gunfire, and that included when the house was on fire. We were still hearing gunfire.”

That fire broke out around Friday afternoon. Once the fire was out and it was safe to enter, authorities found Marchetti’s remains. He appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The fire completely destroyed the home, authorities said.

Those who want to help the family rebuild can donate through a GoFundMe campaign.

Suspect Todd Christopher Marchetti is accused of holding two victims hostage in their Surprise home on May 17, 2024. (Surprise Police Department photo) A fire started after both victims were out of the residence, police said. (KTAR News/Martha Maurer photo) Multiple SWAT teams negotiated with Marchetti while he hid in the Surprise home he broke into, police said. (KTAR News/Martha Maurer photo) Marchetti allegedly broke into the home, where his two victims lived, around 3 a.m. on May 17, 2024. He held them hostage for several hours, authorities said. (GoFundMe photo) The baby's mother escaped the hostage situation and asked a nearby construction crew for help, police said. (KTAR News/Martha Maurer photo) The baby's mother called 911 with a construction worker's phone and said she was scared for her child's safety, Surprise police said. (KTAR News/Martha Maurer photo) Police who responded to the scene allegedly heard several gunshots while Marchetti and the baby were in the house. (KTAR News/Martha Maurer photo) Police initially didn't interact with Marchetti. They entered the residence and rescued the baby, who was then airlifted to a hospital, police said. (KTAR News/Martha Maurer photo) The young victim, who a GoFundMe campaign identified as 6-month-old Jaxson, is currently in the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. (GoFundMe photo) The fire was so large it could be seen from far away. (Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Man was found dead after partying at Bartlett Lake Bash...

KTAR.com

Missing Arizona man’s body found dead in Bartlett Lake

A missing man was found dead in Bartlett Lake a day after his friends reported him missing, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

4 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, shown during an Oct. 22, 2020, debate...

Jim Sharpe

The 2 (really) big things causing Joe Biden to trail Donald Trump in Arizona

Immigration and economy woes might be too much for Joe Biden to overcome in the 2024 election in Arizona, host Jim Sharpe writes.

5 hours ago

Executive order from Gov. Katie Hobbs expands reproductive rights...

KTAR.com

Executive order from Gov. Katie Hobbs expands contraceptive access in Arizona

Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order protecting reproductive freedoms through increased access to contraception, officials said.

6 hours ago

The Wildcat Fire burning north of the Valley continues to grow as dry, windy conditions make it dif...

KTAR.com

Wildcat Fire north of Valley continues to grow due to dry, windy conditions

The Wildcat Fire burning north of the Valley continues to grow as dry, windy conditions make it difficult to suppress the blaze.

7 hours ago

An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized after almost drowning in Phoenix on May 19, 2024. (Pexels Phot...

KTAR.com

11-year-old girl hospitalized after nearly drowning when hair caught in Phoenix pool

An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized after her hair got caught in an underwater pool fixture in Phoenix, authorities said Monday.

8 hours ago

Eleven defendants met on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign a certificate falsely claiming they were “duly el...

KTAR.com

Read the unredacted indictment in Arizona Republican fake elector investigation

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes on Monday released the unredacted indictment in the case where 18 high-profile suspects are accused of taking part in a Republican fake elector scheme in the state.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Surprise police give updates on domestic violence case involving shooting of baby, house fire