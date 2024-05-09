Close
ARIZONA NEWS

New indoor pickleball club with 10 courts set to open in East Valley

May 9, 2024, 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:12 am

Center Court Pickleball Club opening in Gilbert Arizona...

The new Center Court Pickleball Club will open on May 15, 2024. (Center Court Pickleball photo)

(Center Court Pickleball photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A new pickleball club is set to open in Gilbert next week.

The official opening of Center Court Pickleball Club’s 10-court facility is set for Wednesday.

The 30,000-square-foot club is located in the Spectrum Town Center, which is near Val Vista Drive and Williams Field Road.

Pickleball lovers who attend the grand opening can take advantage of photo opportunities at 1:30 p.m. After that, a ribbon cutting is scheduled for 2 p.m.

What’s unique about Center Court Pickleball Club in Gilbert?

A company announcement shared with media outlets said the court has top-tier amenities, which make it comparable to high-end gyms.

RELATED STORIES

The indoor facility will also be open for players of all skill levels.

Center Court Pickleball Club CEO Wayne Morris said inclusivity is important for his company’s brand.

“Whether someone is a novice or an experienced pro, the club’s facilities are specifically tailored to meet the pickleball enthusiasts’ needs,” Morris said. “Center Court Pickleball Club is dedicated to taking the sport up a notch, for players at every skill level.”

Additionally, further festivities will take place later on in the month. An open house will take place during memorial weekend on May 25.

Memberships start at $139 a month. There are also “Crew memberships,” which let players link their memberships with families and friends. Pickleball lovers who have this membership style pay a monthly rate of $115 per person.

Being a member gives pickleball players access to the courts and invitations to special events, along with access to premium services and discounts, officials said.

Company plans to open more pickleball facilities in Valley

The pickleball company will soon open facilities in Scottsdale and Glendale, the press release said. However, officials didn’t specify the upcoming clubs’ exact locations — or when they’d open.

“Center Court Pickleball Club is rooted in the belief that pickleball transcends being just a sport and fosters connections as well as a better quality of life through the game,” Morris said.

