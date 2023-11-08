PHOENIX — An 11-acre pickleball facility is set to be built in Scottsdale and will be home to the sport’s U.S. national team.

PURE Pickleball, in conjunction with real estate developer Caliber, will construct the facility close to Talking Stick Resort, located near Loop 101 and Talking Stick Way.

What will be at the Scottsdale pickleball facility?

The space will be built in phases, with the first to include a championship court with a 500-seat stadium. The first phase will also have 28 oversized indoor courts, a pro shop, café, locker rooms and private event spaces.

All courts will be gated and have high-quality video cameras for streaming matches or recording games.

The first phase is expected to open in fall 2024.

“The demand for pickleball continues to exceed all expectations,” Brian Snider, senior vice president of real estate for Caliber, said in a press release.

“We are very excited to be a part of this project and believe there is strong interest in the opportunity to invest in such a promising venture. We see opportunity for growth in this concept nationwide.”

Additional phases include 16 outdoor courts, a member clubhouse with restaurant and bar, two rooftop courts for special events, member locker rooms, a full gym, child care and after-school tutoring services.

Why did USA Pickleball choose Scottsdale?

USA Pickleball, the national governing body for the sport, hasn’t provided many details about its Scottsdale move.

Its current headquarters are in Surprise.

“Over the past year, the PURE Pickleball team has engaged with us on their ambitious plans to create an entirely new class of pickleball venue,” Justin Maloof, chief operating officer for USA Pickleball, said in the release.

“At this time, we are announcing PURE Pickleball is our intended future home, permanent headquarters and official National Training Center for USA Pickleball.”

