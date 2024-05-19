PHOENIX — AC Hotel by Marriott North Phoenix at Norterra and Element by Westin North Phoenix, a new dual-branded hotel, is in development with an expected opening of late 2025.

The hotel, connected under one roof, will be located near the northeast corner of Happy Valley Road and Norterra Parkway, according to a press release.

The hotel is being developed by Texas’ Jackson-Shaw and Tucson’s Holualoa Companies.

Jackson-Shaw and Holualoa Companies will celebrate the development with a media event at the hotel’s location on May 21 from 9 to 11 a.m. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Councilwoman Ann O’Brien are expected to attend the event.

Local non-profit companies St. Vincent de Paul and the Phoenix Police Foundation will each receive $5,000 to celebrate the start of the project, according to a press release.

What will be at the new hotel?

The four-story property that will house both hotels will feature 274 guest rooms. The AC hotel will have 179 rooms, while the Element will have 95.

The three-acre development will feature an 8,000-square-foot convening center and ballroom, two deluxe suites, two communal rooms, a fitness center, a courtyard with a saline pool and a spa and event lawn.

The hotel’s development is expected to provide 60 full-time and 20 part-time jobs.

