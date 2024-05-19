Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Marriott, Westin collaborate on dual-branded hotel coming to Phoenix

May 19, 2024, 2:00 PM

Marriott and Westin hotels are collaborating on a new hotel in Phoenix that is expected to be open ...

AC Hotel by Marriott Norterra and Element by Westin (Renderings courtesy of Jackson-Shaw).

(Renderings courtesy of Jackson-Shaw)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — AC Hotel by Marriott North Phoenix at Norterra and Element by Westin North Phoenix, a new dual-branded hotel, is in development with an expected opening of late 2025.

The hotel, connected under one roof, will be located near the northeast corner of Happy Valley Road and Norterra Parkway, according to a press release.

The hotel is being developed by Texas’ Jackson-Shaw and Tucson’s Holualoa Companies.

RELATED STORIES

Jackson-Shaw and Holualoa Companies will celebrate the development with a media event at the hotel’s location on May 21 from 9 to 11 a.m. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Councilwoman Ann O’Brien are expected to attend the event.

Local non-profit companies St. Vincent de Paul and the Phoenix Police Foundation will each receive $5,000 to celebrate the start of the project, according to a press release.

What will be at the new hotel?

The four-story property that will house both hotels will feature 274 guest rooms. The AC hotel will have 179 rooms, while the Element will have 95.

The three-acre development will feature an 8,000-square-foot convening center and ballroom, two deluxe suites, two communal rooms, a fitness center, a courtyard with a saline pool and a spa and event lawn.

The hotel’s development is expected to provide 60 full-time and 20 part-time jobs.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of Phoenix police SUVs parked in front of a metal utility pole. A suspect was arrested A...

KTAR.com

Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Phoenix police during apprehension

A man was arrested after Phoenix police officers intervened in a physical fight on Saturday, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Scottsdale Fire Department was among the groups assisting with "Wildcat Fire" containment over the ...

KTAR.com

Cave Creek Ranger District closed in wake of ‘Wildcat Fire’ containment efforts

The Tonto National Forest issued a monthlong closure of the Cave Creek Ranger District as crews continue to fight the "Wildcat Fire."

6 hours ago

Tempe...

Nick Borgia

Tempe City Council approves new prevailing wage ordinance

Tempe City Council approved the establishment of a prevailing wage ordinance on May 9 with a 5-1 vote. It ensures wage standards for workers.

7 hours ago

Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, recently finished a $150-million, property-wide restora...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Arizona Biltmore sold for $705M — the Valley’s largest hospitality deal this year

The Arizona Biltmore, one of the longest-running and most notable resorts in the Valley, is under new ownership and new management.

8 hours ago

Rudy Giuliani...

Associated Press

Rudy Giuliani is the final defendant to serve indictment in Arizona fake elector case

Rudy Giuliani has been served an indictment in Arizona's fake elector case for his role in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

18 hours ago

Arizona woman sentenced for mail fraud...

Nick Borgia

Green Valley woman sentenced to prison for defrauding elderly clients

A Green Valley insurance agent was sentenced to 21 months in prison on Tuesday for mail fraud, according to a press release.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Marriott, Westin collaborate on dual-branded hotel coming to Phoenix