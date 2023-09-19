Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Pickle and Social sport/entertainment venue coming to Scottsdale

Sep 19, 2023, 2:00 PM

A rendering shows the plans for Pickle and Social Scottsdale....

A rendering shows the plans for Pickle and Social Scottsdale. (Competitive Social Ventures Rendering)

(Competitive Social Ventures Rendering)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — Come for the pickleball, stay for the craft food, signature drinks, yard games and live music. And if you like the idea, you can own a piece of it.

That’s the philosophy behind Pickle and Social Scottsdale, a sport/entertainment venue coming to The Sydney, a development going up off the Loop 101 Pima Freeway and 90th Street.

“We’re excited for Scottsdale residents and visitors to experience our new Pickle and Social venue when it opens next year,” Brian Harper, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Competitive Social Ventures (CSV), the company behind the concept, said in a press release.

“It’s pickleball plus, so you don’t have to be an avid player to enjoy your time there. We will have live music, cornhole, ping-pong, Fairway Social luxury simulator bays and so much more. And our expertise in craft food and signature drinks will satisfy foodies and cocktail enthusiasts, as well.”

What will Pickle and Social Scottsdale offer?

Pickle and Social Scottsdale will feature eight indoor and four outdoor pickleball courts, a full-service restaurant, an outdoor music stage and more.

The plans include private event spaces and a rooftop bar.

If pickleball isn’t your sport, you can work on your golf game. The 2,500-square-foot Fairway Fieldhouse will offer Full Swing simulators and a putting green.

Company seeks investors for ‘Social’ expansion

If you think the concept sounds like a money-making opportunity, CSV is recruiting investors as the Georgia-based real estate holding company expands its “Social” brand of entertainment venues.

“There has been tremendous interest among investors who see the financial opportunity in investing in what is definitively the fastest growing sport in America,” Joe Reardon, president and COO of CSV, said in a press release.

“Until now, there hasn’t been much of an opportunity for individual investors to take part, so we’re incredibly pleased to invite the Scottsdale community to have a stake in such an exciting best-in-class venture in their own backyard.”

CSV currently has three venues in the Atlanta area, two under the the golf-based Fairway Social label and a speakeasy-themed Roaring Social. The first Pickle and Social is set to open this year in suburban Atlanta.

Pickle and Social Scottsdale is one of 11 other CSV “Social” projects in the works across the U.S., the company said.

