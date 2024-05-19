PHOENIX — The southbound/westbound lanes of State Route 87 reopened near Fort McDowell Road around 3:55 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The lanes originally closed around 3 p.m. due to a crash at milepost 191.

The northbound lanes were unaffected.

People traveling from the Payson area to the Valley can take State Route 87 now that it is reopened.

