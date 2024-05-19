Close
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Phoenix police during apprehension

May 19, 2024, 10:20 AM

A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting Phoenix police officers as they apprehended him. (KTAR News File Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was arrested after Phoenix police officers intervened in a physical fight on Saturday, authorities said.

Around 10 a.m., officers in downtown Phoenix, near First and Fillmore streets, saw two individuals in an altercation. As the officers attempted to break it up, 20-year-old Bobby Freeman ran away.

Police used radio to inform other officers that Freeman was on the run and armed with a knife that he had attempted to stab someone with prior to running away.

Three nearby officers, one commander and two lieutenants, spotted Freeman and told him to surrender. When he did not, he also fought back as the officers apprehended him.

Freeman allegedly punched the commander in the face and bit him in the forearm, punching one of the lieutenants in the face as well, according to authorities. None of the injuries were considered serious.

Freeman was arrested and booked into Maricopa County jail on charges including aggravated assault on an officer.

Nearby the altercation, a “lawful” demonstration was taking place. Authorities do not believe the altercation was connected to the demonstration, which came to a “peaceful and natural conclusion,” according to authorities.

