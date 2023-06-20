Close
Chicken N Pickle coming to Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale

Jun 20, 2023, 4:15 AM | Updated: 7:03 am

People playing pickleball at Chicken N Pickle location. (City of Glendale)...

People playing pickleball at Chicken N Pickle location. (City of Glendale)

(City of Glendale)

PHOENIX — Chicken and pickleball lovers rejoice.

A new restaurant, Chicken N Pickle, is coming to Glendale and will be located near State Farm Stadium in the Westgate Entertainment District.

The location is scheduled to open July 18. It will feature an indoor and outdoor entertainment complex including a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar that has pickleball courts and a variety of yard games.

Chicken N Pickle’s menu will feature rotisserie dishes, pork and beef sandwiches and hand-cut fries and tater tots.

Dave Johnson, founder of Chicken N Pickle, said their mission is to provide an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship and community.

“We believe that bringing people together over a delicious, wood-fired rotisserie chicken, a cold beverage and some friendly competition can create unifying bonds that ripple throughout the community and beyond,” Johnson said in a press release.

Chicken N Pickle originated in Kansas City in 2016 and has since expanded to several states, including, Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, Indiana, Nevada and Colorado.

The Glendale location is estimated to attract over 700,000 visitors and create more than 150 jobs.

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers said the city’s sports and entertainment district continues to be the epicenter of premier experiential entertainment in the Valley.

“We are thrilled to add Chicken N Pickle to the already robust lineup of experiences. Thanks to their investment and Yam Properties’ commitment to the area, the economic impact of the added jobs and visitors will maintain Glendale as a worldwide destination,” Weiers said in the release.

