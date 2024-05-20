Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police successfully complete Operation Full Court Press to reduce crime

May 19, 2024, 8:00 PM

Phoenix Police...

Phoenix police announced the completion of Operation Full Court Press, a five-day initiative focused on reducing crime. (KTAR News file photo)

(KTAR News file photo)

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced the successful completion of Operation Full Court Press, a five-day multi-agency initiative focused on reducing crime by proactively addressing violent offenders in the city of Phoenix.

The operation took place from May 6-10. According to police, it resulted in the following:

RELATED STORIES

  • 570 arrests
    • 342 felony arrests
    • 228 misdemeanor arrests
    • 13 juveniles
  • Over 3,700 fentanyl pills seized
  • Nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine seized
  • 25 firearms seized
  • Two recovered stolen vehicle investigations with arrests

“I commend all the officers who worked diligently to make the week very successful,” Commander Julie Egea said in a news release. “These officers work at this level every week, this week just happens to capture what they do city-wide.”

What did Phoenix police do to help reduce crime?

A probation search led to a key discovery of a clandestine drug lab, according to police. At the lab, authorities seized multiple guns, fentanyl, psychedelics, methamphetamine and firearm accessories, such as suppressors.

The operation also aided in arrests involving gangs, human exploitation and trafficking, prostitution and organized retail crime, police said.

“This coordinated effort underscores our commitment to creating a safer community for all residents,” Phoenix PD stated.

Operation Full Court Press brought together Phoenix PD, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Adult Probation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“By leveraging our partners’ expertise and resources, we made significant strides in improving safety and security in our city,” Phoenix PD said in the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A large fire burns...

KTAR.com

Weekend Wrap-Up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from May 17-19

From a standoff in Surprise to a fire burning across Tonto National Forest, here are some of the biggest news stories from the weekend.

3 hours ago

State Route 87 closure...

KTAR.com

State Route 87 southbound lanes reopen near Fort McDowell Road

The southbound/westbound lanes of State Route 87 reopened near Fort McDowell Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

6 hours ago

Marriott and Westin hotels are collaborating on a new hotel in Phoenix that is expected to be open ...

Bailey Leasure

Marriott, Westin collaborate on dual-branded hotel coming to Phoenix

Marriott and Westin hotels are collaborating on a new hotel in Phoenix that is expected to be open by late 2025.

7 hours ago

File photo of Phoenix police SUVs parked in front of a metal utility pole. A suspect was arrested A...

KTAR.com

Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Phoenix police during apprehension

A man was arrested after Phoenix police officers intervened in a physical fight on Saturday, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Scottsdale Fire Department was among the groups assisting with "Wildcat Fire" containment over the ...

KTAR.com

Cave Creek Ranger District closed in wake of ‘Wildcat Fire’ containment efforts

The Tonto National Forest issued a monthlong closure of the Cave Creek Ranger District as crews continue to fight the "Wildcat Fire."

12 hours ago

Tempe...

Nick Borgia

Tempe City Council approves new prevailing wage ordinance

Tempe City Council approved the establishment of a prevailing wage ordinance on May 9 with a 5-1 vote. It ensures wage standards for workers.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Phoenix police successfully complete Operation Full Court Press to reduce crime