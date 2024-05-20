PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced the successful completion of Operation Full Court Press, a five-day multi-agency initiative focused on reducing crime by proactively addressing violent offenders in the city of Phoenix.

The operation took place from May 6-10. According to police, it resulted in the following:

570 arrests 342 felony arrests 228 misdemeanor arrests 13 juveniles

Over 3,700 fentanyl pills seized

Nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine seized

25 firearms seized

Two recovered stolen vehicle investigations with arrests

“I commend all the officers who worked diligently to make the week very successful,” Commander Julie Egea said in a news release. “These officers work at this level every week, this week just happens to capture what they do city-wide.”

What did Phoenix police do to help reduce crime?

A probation search led to a key discovery of a clandestine drug lab, according to police. At the lab, authorities seized multiple guns, fentanyl, psychedelics, methamphetamine and firearm accessories, such as suppressors.

The operation also aided in arrests involving gangs, human exploitation and trafficking, prostitution and organized retail crime, police said.

“This coordinated effort underscores our commitment to creating a safer community for all residents,” Phoenix PD stated.

Operation Full Court Press brought together Phoenix PD, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Adult Probation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“By leveraging our partners’ expertise and resources, we made significant strides in improving safety and security in our city,” Phoenix PD said in the release.

