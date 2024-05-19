PHOENIX — The Tonto National Forest issued a monthlong closure of the Cave Creek Ranger District as crews continue to fight the “Wildcat Fire,” officials announced overnight Saturday.

The closure, which covers more than 570,000 acres according to the US Forest Service, is expected to be in effect from 10 p.m. on Saturday through 6 p.m. on June 17.

The #TontoNF is implementing a closure order for the #Wildcatfire on the Cave Creek Ranger District for the protection of public health and safety due to firefighting operations and fire danger associated with the uncontrolled Wildcat Fire. pic.twitter.com/l0XKZ8lE8f — Tonto National Forest (@TontoForest) May 19, 2024

WILDFIRE UPDATE: The #WildcatFire near Vista Verde north of Dynamite Blvd and 136th Street on the Cave Creek Ranger District is currently estimated to be 5,000 acres. #TontoNF pic.twitter.com/ENmbDjl9QB — Tonto National Forest (@TontoForest) May 19, 2024

Officials encouraged Maricopa County residents to sign up for the emergency notification system in case of an evacuation, which can be done here.

They also ask that people don’t use drones for aerial views of the fire, as they can interfere with airborne suppression efforts.

Check here for live updates on closures.

What’s the timeline of the ‘Wildcat Fire’ burning in the Tonto National Forest?

The Tonto National Forest fire was estimated to be 5000 acres as of 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It was first reported around 9:20 a.m.

The #WildcatFire near Vista Verde north of Dynamite Blvd and 136th Street on the Cave Creek Ranger District is estimated to be 100 acres. Resources responding include two hotshot crews, three engines, air attack, air tanker, one helicopter and more resources have been ordered. pic.twitter.com/lTbxMh9oTI — Tonto National Forest (@TontoForest) May 18, 2024

The Maricopa County Sherriff’s Office issued a closure for Bartlett Dam Road around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday as the fire was burning on “both sides of the road,” according to officials.

Officials said around 8 p.m. that two hotshot crews, four engines, an air tanker and three helicopters are among the resources provided by nearby departments. Personnel from MCSO, Scottsdale Fire Department and Mesa medical crews were among those also on hand.

As of around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, the fire was estimated to be 5,000 acres with no word on containment.

Scottsdale Fire assisting with A wildfire, named the Wildcat Fire, sparked in the Tonto National Forest East of Scottsdale Saturday, leading to the closure of Bartlett Dam Road. The fire is currently estimated to be 5,000 acres and there is no word on containment progress. pic.twitter.com/91vp1H8tzb — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) May 19, 2024

