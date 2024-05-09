Nordstrom Rack location to open in Queen Creek next week...

PHOENIX — A new Nordstrom Rack store will open in Queen Creek next week.

A celebration will start at 9 a.m. to commemorate the store’s opening next Thursday. There will be gift card giveaways, food and “beauty activations” during the event, according to a press release.

The 28,025-square-foot Nordstrom Rack in Queen Creek will have deliveries of new items every week. The chain is known for selling brand clothes at steep discounts. It sells fashionable accessories, apparel and shoes that sell for up to 70% off.

The newest Nordstrom Rack is at the 900,000-square-foot Queen Creek Marketplace. This shopping center is near Rittenhouse and Ellsworth roads.

This location puts Nordstrom Rack within a 5-mile radius of over 150,000 residents of Queen Creek.

How will Nordstrom Rack benefit Queen Creek Marketplace?

An announcement from Vestar, the company that owns the shopping center, said this new store will diversify the shopping center.

In fact, Angie Kory, the vice president of leasing for Vestar, said a diverse range of new retailers has been livening up the area.

“We look forward to welcoming a new assortment of retailers, including Nordstrom Rack to Queen Creek Marketplace,” Kory said in a press release.

In addition to Nordstrom Rack, several other stores joined the shopping center in the past six months:

Sephora

Handel’s Ice Cream

Reformed Pilates

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Little Flippers Swim School

The new of Nordstrom Rack will bring even more shoppers to the area, Kory said.

“This addition not only enhances our shoppers’ experience, but also underscores our commitment to bringing top-tier brands to the community, solidifying Queen Creek Marketplace as a premier shopping destination,” Kory said.

The shopping center also has a Target, Kohls, Harkins Theatres and Trader Joe’s.

Shoppers can RSVP to buy clothes before grand opening

The brand is partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona for an exclusive event that will take place before the grand opening next Thursday.

The event will host participants on Tuesday, May 14 from 3-4 p.m., according to a press release.

After that, there will be another behind-the-scenes event people can join ahead of the grand opening.

Shoppers can RSVP online to visit the store from 4-8 p.m. that same day before it opens to the public.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.