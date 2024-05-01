Close
Whole Foods taking over former Fry’s space near Old Town Scottsdale

May 1, 2024, 4:00 PM

The upcoming Whole Foods will replace a Fry's that has been in the location for 48 years. (Rendering courtesy of Western Retail Advisors)

(Rendering courtesy of Western Retail Advisors)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A new Whole Foods grocery store is coming to Scottsdale. It will be the organic retail chain’s sixth location in metro Phoenix.

Whole Foods will replace the Fry’s grocery store that has been at Indian School and Miller roads for 48 years, leasing agent Western Retail Advisors announced Tuesday.

The Amazon-owned grocer will take over 35,222 square feet at the Downtown East Shopping Center, a 93,000-square-foot plaza.

The Fry’s is scheduled to close May 31, according to Phoenix Business Journal.

Currently, 75% of the center is leased. Western Retail Advisors is working with several national tenants to the other 16,000 square feet being vacated by Fry’s.

Jakosky Properties owns the Downtown East Shopping Center, which is minutes away from Old Town Scottsdale and the Scottsdale Fashion Square. Company president Jack Jakosky said the competition is stiff for businesses who want to set up shop there.

“The demographics of Old Town Scottsdale and its surrounding submarkets are exceptional, and they continue to improve,” he said in a press release. “Tenants have recognized this and, as a result, are actively competing for opportunities to locate here. We are thrilled to welcome Whole Foods and expect to have more announcements like this over the next few months.”

