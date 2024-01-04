Close
Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Jan 3, 2024

BY DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING


Day and Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing, located in Phoenix, is looking for anyone who thinks they may be the owner to the oldest unit in the city. Older AC unit repairs can be costly and add up overtime.

Some issues to look for are abnormal and burning smells, rising monthly energy costs, unstable cooling throughout the property and difficulty reaching the target temperature on hot days.

Executing preventative maintenance for an HVAC unit may be one of the smartest things a property owner could do to stay prepared for each season throughout the year, especially the hottest and coldest months.

HVAC preventative maintenance is the regular inspection of air conditioning equipment in order to reduce the likelihood of it failing, comparable to a regular oil change to extend the functionality of the vehicle.

In many places across the United States — Arizona being no exception — planning ahead will get you further than waiting for a system failure at the most inconvenient and terrible time.

Day and Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing are experts in whole-home and ductless air conditioning installation, smart thermostat installation and single and multi-room air conditioning installation.

Entries into the contest will receive a free replacement consultation as well as follow-up specials for possible business on routine inspections and system replacements. To enter, submit an online application.

