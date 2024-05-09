Close
Peoria contemplates creation of airport complex to spur economic development

May 9, 2024, 4:35 AM

Peoria is looking into developing an airport complex similar to Scottsdale Airpark, which is pictur...

Peoria is looking into developing an airport complex similar to Scottsdale Airpark, which is pictured here. (Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Airport)

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Airport)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – Peoria officials are contemplating the creation of an airport complex to spur economic development in the West Valley suburb.

The city is looking for ways to create jobs and revenue to support essential services and quality of life programs without raising taxes, and Peoria Airpark could fit the bill.

The project is in the data collection and evaluation phase. The Peoria City Council was briefed on the first of six feasibility studies for a general aviation airport during a Tuesday study session.

The nine-month study by Coffman Associates determined that an airport in the northern part of the city with an associated commercial and industrial park was viable and warranted further exploration.

Tuesday’s presentation referenced a recent Arizona State University study about the Phoenix Airport System, which consists of Sky Harbor International Airport, Deer Valley Airport and Goodyear Airport. The study found that the system created an economic impact of $44.3 billion in 2022.

The next Peoria study, which is expected to take six months, will focus on site location. Future studies and reports will include economic impact, an economic modeling tool, a master plan and an environmental assessment.

What kinds of planes would use Peoria Airpark?

Peoria Airpark would be similar in operations to Scottsdale Airpark, according to city documents. It would be limited to light and mid-size business jets and general aviation aircraft, with no large commercial or cargo planes.

A recent preliminary analysis from Rounds Consulting Group found that a 220-acre Peoria airport complex could have an economic impact of $1 billion a year, generate $60 million in state and local tax revenue annually and create 8,000 jobs.

The Peoria City Council approved $500,000 in funding for an airport feasibility study last year. The city also formed a working partnership group with representatives from Luke Air Force Base, the Arizona State Land Department, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Phoenix Aviation Department.

