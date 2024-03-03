Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Major aerospace developments near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport move forward

Mar 3, 2024, 5:45 AM

SkyBridge Arizona is an emerging business park in Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. It, along with othe...

SkyBridge Arizona is an emerging business park in Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. It, along with other developments near the airport, is expected to reach new milestones in the coming months. (Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal)

(Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


The skyline around Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport has some changes in store. New milestones for grand openings and groundbreakings in the coming months will further contribute to that.

Officials with Mesa Gateway Airport expect Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. and Virgin Galactic to open new facilities on airport land by the summer. Both expansions are expected to bring in high-wage jobs to Mesa.

“This momentum is the result of a long-standing, shared vision for Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to be the heart of a dynamic regional employment corridor. I think we’ve just scratched the surface of what the airport is capable of and we look forward to what the next 700 acres has in store,” said Lori Collins, the new director of business and economic development for the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority.

Gulfstream announced its expansion to Mesa in November 2021 for a new 225,000-square-foot maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility at the airport, but the deal had been years in the works with the airport, the city of Mesa, the state government and Greater Phoenix Economic Council all working on the recruitment for the Savannah, Georgia-based private jet manufacturer.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A man died after a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Desert View Village. (MCSO Photo)...

David Veenstra

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Desert View Village, near Cave Creek

A man died after a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Desert View Village, near Cave Creek, according to authorities.

43 minutes ago

World's Biggest Bounce House (XL Event Lab photo)...

Damon Allred

World’s Largest Bounce House coming to Phoenix for weekend stop on nationwide tour

The Big Bounce America is bringing its coterie of inflatable attractions to Phoenix this weekend, featuring eight inflatables.

2 hours ago

Singer Matt Shultz of Cage the Elephant performs onstage during day two of the 2021 Pilgrimage Musi...

Damon Allred

Grammy-winning Cage The Elephant announces Phoenix stop during North American tour

Grammy Award-winning rock band Cage The Elephant announced a stop in Phoenix on its upcoming summer tour in conjunction with a new album.

2 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally Saturd...

Associated Press

Donald Trump wins Missouri and Idaho caucuses, sweeps Michigan GOP convention

Trump continued his march toward the GOP nomination, winning caucuses in Idaho and Missouri and sweeping the convention in Michigan.

14 hours ago

Maine man, 79, dies while hiking Pyramid Trail in Sedona...

Damon Allred

Gov. Katie Hobbs announces Extreme Heat Preparedness Plan, establishes chief heat officer

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced the state's first Extreme Heat Preparedness Plan, creating the country's first state level heat officer.

15 hours ago

Kacey Musgraves, center, performs at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Su...

KTAR.com

Kacey Musgraves to play Glendale concert in September

Seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Kacey Musgraves is scheduled to perform at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Sept. 27.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Major aerospace developments near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport move forward