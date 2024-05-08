Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport anticipated after 2030

May 8, 2024, 8:05 AM

Plans for a new Sky Harbor Airport terminal are underway but construction won't begin until after 2...

Plans are in progress for a new terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, but construction won't begin for at least several more years. (Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Photo)

(Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Plans are in progress for a new terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, but construction won’t begin for at least several more years.

The terminal’s construction isn’t expected to start until after 2030, the city of Phoenix, which owns and operates the airport, announced Wednesday. The design work is underway, but planning and environmental preparation is a yearslong process.

The terminal is expected to be built on the west side of the airport, near where former Terminals 1 and 2 were located. Those terminals closed in 1990 and 2020, respectively, and have since been demolished.

The project will be financed through airport grants, bonds and passenger facility charges, without relying on tax dollars, the city said.

RELATED STORIES

Phoenix mayor unveils plans for Sky Harbor terminal expansion

Mayor Kate Gallego first mentioned the Sky Harbor expansion project during her State of the City address last month.

“Phoenix Sky Harbor is busier than ever, which is why we’ll soon need a new terminal to accommodate our growth,” Gallego said in a press release on Wednesday.

“To continue providing excellent customer experience at America’s Friendliest Airport, the Council and I are moving forward with plans to build a cutting-edge terminal at the airport’s west end. The new expansion is years in the making and I am looking forward to the continued work to turn our shared vision into reality.”

Plans for the new terminal are necessary after the airport saw a record 48.8 million passengers in 2023, with numbers expected to continue rising annually, officials said.

Other upgrades at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

The anticipated terminal is part of Phoenix Sky Harbor’s long-range Comprehensive Asset Management Plan first presented in 2019 as a 20-year plan.

The plan was revised in 2022, incorporating near-term goals. These goals include enhancing airfield efficiency by constructing a north/south taxiway on the airport’s west side, installing a new north concourse for Terminal 3, and establishing a post-security walkway between Terminals 3 and 4.

The projects are all underway.

“I am excited to see what the future will bring for Sky Harbor,” Phoenix Vice Mayor Debra Stark said in the release.

“As we look toward the construction of the new West Terminal, I will be focused on the things that already make our airport one of the best — its strong partnerships with our airlines, its accessibility for people with disabilities and its excellent local and national restaurants and stores.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Split image with a sign reading Chandler City Council at the outside the East Valley suburb's city ...

Kevin Stone

Chandler City Council considering brass knuckles ban as a way to deter youth violence

The Chandler City Council on Thursday will consider a proposal to ban brass knuckles for minors as a way to deter youth violence.

16 minutes ago

Stanton among Democrats who urged President Joe Biden Monday...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona’s Greg Stanton among Democrats asking Biden to take executive action at border

Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton joined 14 other Democrats in urging President Joe Biden to take action to address the border crisis on Tuesday.

1 hour ago

Split panel image with smoke from the Flying Bucket Fire on the left and a map of the wildfire's lo...

KTAR.com

Flying Bucket Fire in SW Maricopa County doubles in size after windy day

The Flying Bucket Fire, a wildfire in southwestern Maricopa County, doubled in size Tuesday after a day of high winds.

3 hours ago

An investigation was underway May 8, 2024, after an armed shoplifting suspect was fatally shot by a...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police officer fatally shoots armed shoplifting suspect overnight

An armed man who was suspected of shoplifting was fatally shot Tuesday evening by a Phoenix police officer, authorities said. 

4 hours ago

STOPIT plan to protect students from fentanyl...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Arizona Department of Education unveils new plan to protect students from fentanyl

A new task force from the Arizona Department of Education called STOPIT is designed to fight fentanyl in schools.

6 hours ago

Split panel image showing the cover of “Brunch King: Eats, Beats, and Boozy Drinks” on the left...

Kevin Stone

Joey Maggiore, chef behind Valley’s Hash Kitchen restaurants, writes ‘Brunch King’ cookbook

Joey Maggiore, the chef behind the Valley's popular Hash Kitchen brunch spots, is coming out with his first cookbook.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

New terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport anticipated after 2030