ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport passenger numbers break another record

May 1, 2024, 1:00 PM

An American Airlines jet sits at a Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport gate in a file photo....

An American Airlines jet sits at a Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport gate. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

(Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON BROWN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


More travelers went through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in March 2024 than any other month on record.

In March, Sky Harbor recorded 5,064,407 total passengers going through its terminals, a 9.7% increase from March 2023, the previous record, according to data released April 30 by the Phoenix Aviation Department.

Historically, March has always been the busiest month of the year at Sky Harbor, and it is the month with the most visitors to the Valley. Between Major League Baseball’s Cactus League spring training, a major NASCAR race and the pleasant weather, there are plenty of reasons bringing travelers to the Phoenix area in March.

Phoenix Sky Harbor, the region’s primary airport, surpassed 2019’s total passenger count in 2023, a sign that the aviation industry, at least in Phoenix, has recovered from the slump caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year ended up being the busiest year in Sky Harbor’s history, and Sky Harbor is outpacing 2023 by nearly 7% so far in 2024.

For the first quarter of the calendar year, Sky Harbor has had more than 13.1 million total passengers in 2024, up from the 12.2 million in the same period in 2023.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

