ARIZONA NEWS

New study shows massive economic impact of Phoenix Airport System

Apr 25, 2024, 2:01 PM

A wide shot of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, including the sky shuttle, terminal and pa...

The Phoenix Airport System, including Sky Harbor, created an economic impact of $44.3 billion in 2022, according to a study by the Arizona State University W.P. Carey School of Business. (City of Phoenix Photo)

(City of Phoenix Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Airport System, which consists of three travel hubs, created an economic impact of $44.3 billion in 2022, according to data released Thursday.

The economic impact for 2022 represents an increase of nearly 15% from 2016, according to a recent study by the Arizona State University W.P. Carey School of Business. The figures in the report include direct, indirect and induced impacts.

“The Phoenix Airport System is a critical asset to our community and state, and this new study underscores how vital it is to our economy,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a press release.

The Phoenix Airport System generated a total tax revenue of $6.4 billion in 2022, according to the study, including about $1.8 billion for state and local jurisdictions.

Sky Harbor International Airport was the main driver, with $13.3 billion in direct output of aviation services in 2022. Deer Valley Airport and Goodyear Airport are also part of the Phoenix system.

Goodyear’s direct output for 2022 was $241.9 million, and Deer Valley’s was $151.5 million.

How many jobs are supported by Phoenix’s airports?

The combined system — including direct, indirect and induced impacts – supported more than 245,000 jobs, with workers earning $14.8 billion in wages and benefits.

Sky Harbor supported 47,919 direct jobs in 2022, more than any single employer in the state.

During her State of the City address on Thursday, Gallego said future plans for Sky Harbor include a third terminal.

“Phoenix is thriving in no small part thanks to our airports, and our continued investment in them creates jobs, supports both local and global businesses, connects Phoenicians to worldwide opportunities, and leaves visitors with a desire to come back to the Valley,” Gallego said in Thursday’s press release.

