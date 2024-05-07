Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Dog saved from mountain now available for adoption at Arizona Humane Society

May 7, 2024, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:50 am

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — An injured dog rescued from a Phoenix mountain in late April is now available for adoption, according to a Monday announcement.

Bright Eyes, a 2-year-old shar-pei mix, was found hiding on the side of Lookout Mountain on April 24. A good Samaritan brought the Arizona Humane Society to the area after discovering her. He stayed with Bright Eyes for almost two hours until AHS emergency technicians arrived.

Tracey Miller and Ruthie Jesus with AHS reached the hiding spot, which was around half a mile up a winding trail. They took turns carrying her down the mountain, which is around 16th Street between Thunderbird Road and Greenway Parkway.

Technicians at AHS’ trauma hospital treated Bright Eyes for her dehydration as well as some minor wounds.

RELATED STORIES

“As a part of her care, the sweet girl was also treated to a spa day with the shelter’s groomer,” AHS said in a press release.

The spa day got rid of “the great amount of dust and dirt that had accumulated on her coat while surviving on the trail,” AHS added.

Now that her medical needs have been taken care of, she’s ready to go to her forever home. She’s staying at AHS’ Papago Park Campus off of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and Van Buren Street in Phoenix.

Dog saved from mountain in Phoenix at AHS shelter in Papago Park

All dogs that are 6 months and older — including Bright Eyes — have no adoption fees through May 10.

It’s all thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation, which helps shelters cut fees throughout the year. AHS hopes to clear out space since it struggles with overcrowding issues. Sick, injured and abused pets are always flowing into its shelters.

Adopting animals out helps make more room for pets like Bright Eyes. Animal lovers can see which pets in AHS’ care need homes online.

Where does the name Bright Eyes come from?

The name “Bright Eyes” comes from the way the good Samaritan first discovered her, Jesus said in a video clip shared with media outlets.

“This incredible dog … is literally the same color as the dirt. She blends in so much,” Jesus said.

The good Samaritan who discovered her nearly missed her. However, her eyes caught his attention, making him realize the dirt he was looking at was actually a dog in need of help.

“When he hiked past her, that was literally the only thing he saw … her amber, bright eyes staring back at him,” Jesus said.

A dog named Bright Eyes was saved from a Phoenix mountain on April 24. A dog named Bright Eyes was saved from a Phoenix mountain on April 24. An emergency technician carries a dog named Bright Eyes down a trail at Lookout Mountain. Bright Eyes gets checked out at after being saved from a Phoenix mountain. A photo shows the face of Bright Eyes, a dog rescued from a Phoenix mountain. dog available for adoption April May 2024 rescue 2 year old dog Arizona Humane Society

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Michael Peczynski, 70, died on the scene, authorities said. (Phoenix Police Department photo)...

KTAR.com

1 man dead, another injured after 2-vehicle collision in Phoenix

One man is dead and another is injured after a crash that took place in Phoenix on Monday morning, according to police.

2 hours ago

McKenna Faith Breinholt from Gilbert leaves 'American Idol'...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert’s McKenna Faith Breinholt eliminated from ‘American Idol’

When voting on the top five performers of this season of "American Idol," the public eliminated singer McKenna Faith Breinholt from Gilbert.

3 hours ago

Cave Springs Campground north of Sedona will be closed until August 2024 for a stabilization projec...

KTAR.com

Cave Springs Campground north of Sedona closed for months for stabilization project

The Cave Springs Campground north of Sedona is set to be closed until August for a project that will stabilize the ground in the area.

3 hours ago

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photos)...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office K9 named Kimbo dies from complications related to bloat

A K9 named Kimbo for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office died from an unexpected medical emergency on May 1.

11 hours ago

A suspect was arrested after allegedly ramming a car into a Glendale home before barricading himsel...

KTAR.com

Suspect accused of ramming car into Glendale home, barricading himself during domestic dispute

A suspect was arrested after allegedly ramming a car into a Glendale home before barricading himself inside the residence on Monday.

14 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Dog saved from mountain now available for adoption at Arizona Humane Society