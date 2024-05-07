PHOENIX — An injured dog rescued from a Phoenix mountain in late April is now available for adoption, according to a Monday announcement.

Bright Eyes, a 2-year-old shar-pei mix, was found hiding on the side of Lookout Mountain on April 24. A good Samaritan brought the Arizona Humane Society to the area after discovering her. He stayed with Bright Eyes for almost two hours until AHS emergency technicians arrived.

Tracey Miller and Ruthie Jesus with AHS reached the hiding spot, which was around half a mile up a winding trail. They took turns carrying her down the mountain, which is around 16th Street between Thunderbird Road and Greenway Parkway.

Technicians at AHS’ trauma hospital treated Bright Eyes for her dehydration as well as some minor wounds.

“As a part of her care, the sweet girl was also treated to a spa day with the shelter’s groomer,” AHS said in a press release.

The spa day got rid of “the great amount of dust and dirt that had accumulated on her coat while surviving on the trail,” AHS added.

Now that her medical needs have been taken care of, she’s ready to go to her forever home. She’s staying at AHS’ Papago Park Campus off of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and Van Buren Street in Phoenix.

Dog saved from mountain in Phoenix at AHS shelter in Papago Park

All dogs that are 6 months and older — including Bright Eyes — have no adoption fees through May 10.

It’s all thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation, which helps shelters cut fees throughout the year. AHS hopes to clear out space since it struggles with overcrowding issues. Sick, injured and abused pets are always flowing into its shelters.

Adopting animals out helps make more room for pets like Bright Eyes. Animal lovers can see which pets in AHS’ care need homes online.

Where does the name Bright Eyes come from?

The name “Bright Eyes” comes from the way the good Samaritan first discovered her, Jesus said in a video clip shared with media outlets.

“This incredible dog … is literally the same color as the dirt. She blends in so much,” Jesus said.

The good Samaritan who discovered her nearly missed her. However, her eyes caught his attention, making him realize the dirt he was looking at was actually a dog in need of help.

“When he hiked past her, that was literally the only thing he saw … her amber, bright eyes staring back at him,” Jesus said.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.