Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Banner Thunderbird welcomes first facility dog to Glendale medical center

Mar 11, 2024, 4:25 AM

Gumby is the newest dog on Banner Thunderbird's campus. (Banner Thunderbird PR photo)...

Gumby is the newest dog on Banner Thunderbird's campus. (Banner Thunderbird PR photo)

(Banner Thunderbird PR photo)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Banner Thunderbird Medical Center welcomed a new addition to its team, its first facility dog named Gumby, it announced Tuesday.

Gumby, a two-year-old white poodle, will be working full-time alongside certified Child Life specialist Lauren Katz to provide support to patients of all ages.

He was trained by Paws With A Cause, a Michigan-based organization with a field representative in Phoenix, since he was a puppy.

RELATED STORIES

“We are extremely proud of Gumby for becoming the first facility dog for Banner Children’s at Thunderbird,” Paws With A Cause CEO Michele Suchovsky said. “We know that he will be quickly an important part of the Banner team and provide comfort to so many.

“Being in a hospital can be scary and overwhelming for children and their families, (and) Paws facility dogs like Gumby help provide a bridge in communication and offer support to the family and the caregiving team as they navigate these difficult situations.”

We are excited to be the first Banner hospital to offer this unique form of care to our patients,” said Wendy Pauker, Associate Director of Child Life at Banner Thunderbird. “Dogs have a magical healing power that can truly make a difference in a patient’s journey to recovery. We are confident that Gumby will have a positive impact on the lives of those we serve.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A child is writing on a worksheet with colored pencils...

Associated Press

Judge tosses Tom Horne’s challenge of Arizona programs that teach non-English speaking students

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Arizona's schools chief that challenged programs that some school districts use to teach non-English speaking students.

18 minutes ago

Chris Brown performs as part of his "Under The Influence" Europe Tour at The 3Arena Dublin on Febru...

David Veenstra

Chris Brown announces ‘The 11:11 Tour,’ Phoenix show at Footprint Center

Chris Brown is bringing his “The 11:11 Tour” to Footprint Center for a show in August. The 26-city tour will showcase his 11th studio album.

3 hours ago

State Farm Stadium Gold Cup soccer arrests 2023...

KTAR.com

Preparations are underway at State Farm Stadium for the Final Four in April

Co-chair of the Phoenix Final Four Host Committee, Tom Sadler, told Arizona's Morning News team that preparations are underway for the Final Four at State Farm Stadium.

3 hours ago

Emma Stone, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for “Poor Things”, poses in the ...

Associated Press

Scottsdale’s Emma Stone, Tucson’s Cord Jefferson among Academy Award winners

“Oppenheimer” was crowned best picture at a 96th Academy Awards that doubled as a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

11 hours ago

(KTAR file photos)...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from March 8-10

From the developing Preston Lord case to the new federal government spending package, here are some of the biggest stories in Phoenix.

13 hours ago

A ninth grader places her cellphone in to a phone holder as she enters class at Delta High School, ...

Associated Press

High school teacher pleads with parents to stop texting their kids at school

Virginia high school teacher Joe Clement has a plea for parents: Stop text messaging your kids when they're at school.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Banner Thunderbird welcomes first facility dog to Glendale medical center