Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man sentenced to life in prison for burying wife alive in grave north of Prescott

May 18, 2024, 12:45 PM

David Pagniano....

David Pagniano. (Photo provided by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.)

(Photo provided by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man from Prescott was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month for murdering his wife.

According to a press release, police in Yavapai County began an investigation after Sandra Pagniano disappeared under suspicious circumstances in 2017 during a contentious divorce from David Pagniano.

Sandra Pagniano’s body was eventually found gagged and bound in packing tape in a shallow grave in a remote area north of Prescott.

A medical examiner determined she had been buried alive and evidence showed she vigorously struggled for up to five minutes while she was conscious in the grave.

RELATED STORIES

Per the press release, cell phone records showed David Pagniano, 62, was in the vicinity of the grave in the days before her death and the night she disappeared.

Detectives recovered two notes that were filed in the divorce case after Sandra’s disappearance, purportedly written by her. The notes said she was leaving and giving David Pagniano her vehicles, house and custody of their children.

A forensic examination of the notes revealed they were written by David Pagniano.

The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office sought the death penalty in this case.

The night before the trial was set to begin, David Pagniano pleaded guilty and let the judge in the case decide his sentence.

In addition to the life sentence, Pagniano also was sentenced to serve an additional 16.5 years in prison for kidnapping, forgery and fraud schemes.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

vista-verde-fire...

Nick Borgia

Fire crews responding to wildfire near Vista Verde in Tonto National Forest

Fire crews are responding to a wildfire near Vista Verde, north of Dynamite Boulevard and 136th Street on the Cave Creek Ranger District.

1 hour ago

J&J Snack Foods distribution center...

KTAR.com

J&J Snack Foods opens distribution center in Glendale

J&J Snack Foods has opened a distribution center in Glendale.

5 hours ago

Rudy Giuliani bankruptcy filing defamation lawsuit...

KTAR.com

Rudy Giuliani served Arizona indictment in alleged scheme to overturn 2020 presidential election results

Attorney Rudy Giuliani was served notice on Friday of his Arizona indictment in the alleged scheme to overturn 2020 presidential election results in former President Donald Trump's favor, according to Kris Mayes, the state's attorney general.

7 hours ago

(Photo provided by SRP.)...

KTAR.com

City of Phoenix teams with SRP to remove trees close to power lines, plant more

The City of Phoenix and Salt River Project (SRP) recently teamed to remove trees that posed a threat to overhead power lines within the utility company's service territory.

7 hours ago

(Someburros Photo)...

David Veenstra

Someburros sets opening date for first San Tan Valley location

Someburros, a family-operated Mexican food chain, is opening its first San Tan Valley location next month.

9 hours ago

“Boots in the Park” is returning to Tempe for the third time this weekend, prompting several st...

David Veenstra

Kane Brown headlines ‘Boots in the Park’ concert in Tempe this weekend

“Boots in the Park” is returning to Tempe for the third time this weekend, prompting several street closures and restrictions near the event.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Man sentenced to life in prison for burying wife alive in grave north of Prescott