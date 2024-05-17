PHOENIX — Plumes of smoke are billowing into the West Valley air after a home where a hostage situation took place caught on fire Friday afternoon, the Surprise Police Department said.

The fire broke out after multiple Valley police departments started negotiating with a man accused of shooting his 6-month-old baby in the Surprise residence, authorities said.

Authorities didn’t say whether or not the father was in the house when the fire broke out.

The shooting and the fire took place in a new housing development near Loop 303 and Cactus Road, police said. They asked the public to avoid the area, as this is an ongoing situation.

Please avoid the areas of N Cotton/W Cholla and W Cactus/N Autoshow until further notice due to heavy police activity. No schools in the area are affected. pic.twitter.com/mxIsdXlVSc — Surprise Police Dept (@Surprise_PD) May 17, 2024

Sgt. Rick Hernandez, a spokesperson with Surprise PD, said police were called to the area around 11:30 a.m.

A woman told police she escaped from the house after being held hostage by her child’s father, who broke into her house, Hernandez said.

After he held her for multiple hours, she escaped and used a construction worker’s phone to contact police.

“She believed the baby was in danger,” Hernandez said. “Officers responded to the residence, and upon arrival, they heard multiple rounds of gunfire coming from inside the residence.”

After confirming the baby was inside, the police officers forced entry, he added. They didn’t make contact with the baby’s father and they didn’t discharge any of their weapons. Their sole focus was on rescuing the baby.

“That baby sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries,” Hernandez said. The mother also had minor injuries.

Man accused of shooting his baby in Surprise still in residence, police say

Police contacted multiple SWAT teams to negotiate with the baby’s father as of 2 p.m.

SWAT teams with Surprise PD, the Goodyear Police Department and the Peoria Police Department were on the scene.

At the same time, negotiators from Surprise PD, Goodyear PD and the Phoenix Police Department were negotiating with the suspect, Hernandez said.

There is no threat to the public as this is an isolated domestic violence incident, he added.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.