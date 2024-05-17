Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Surprise police say home where father shot 6-month-old baby now on fire

May 17, 2024, 2:45 PM | Updated: 4:02 pm

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Plumes of smoke are billowing into the West Valley air after a home where a hostage situation took place caught on fire Friday afternoon, the Surprise Police Department said.

The fire broke out after multiple Valley police departments started negotiating with a man accused of shooting his 6-month-old baby in the Surprise residence, authorities said.

Authorities didn’t say whether or not the father was in the house when the fire broke out.

The shooting and the fire took place in a new housing development near Loop 303 and Cactus Road, police said. They asked the public to avoid the area, as this is an ongoing situation.

Sgt. Rick Hernandez, a spokesperson with Surprise PD, said police were called to the area around 11:30 a.m.

RELATED STORIES

A woman told police she escaped from the house after being held hostage by her child’s father, who broke into her house, Hernandez said.

After he held her for multiple hours, she escaped and used a construction worker’s phone to contact police.

“She believed the baby was in danger,” Hernandez said. “Officers responded to the residence, and upon arrival, they heard multiple rounds of gunfire coming from inside the residence.”

After confirming the baby was inside, the police officers forced entry, he added. They didn’t make contact with the baby’s father and they didn’t discharge any of their weapons. Their sole focus was on rescuing the baby.

“That baby sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries,” Hernandez said. The mother also had minor injuries.

Man accused of shooting his baby in Surprise still in residence, police say

Police contacted multiple SWAT teams to negotiate with the baby’s father as of 2 p.m.

SWAT teams with Surprise PD, the Goodyear Police Department and the Peoria Police Department were on the scene.

At the same time, negotiators from Surprise PD, Goodyear PD and the Phoenix Police Department were negotiating with the suspect, Hernandez said.

There is no threat to the public as this is an isolated domestic violence incident, he added.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Peoria wants to build out a future airpark similar to the Scottsdale Airpark, pictured here, with a...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Peoria Airpark project could create thousands of jobs, millions in revenue

Plans for a new regional airport and employment center in Peoria could generate nearly 8,000 jobs and millions of dollars in revenue for the municipality, according to a study released this month.

2 minutes ago

A Valley hospital has begun using artificial intelligence to diagnose strokes and seizures, officia...

KTAR.com

Valley hospital uses artificial intelligence to diagnose strokes and seizures

A Valley hospital has begun using artificial intelligence to diagnose strokes and seizures, officials said on Thursday.

2 hours ago

This photo of Bakari Jones is from May 16, 2024, the day she went missing in Phoenix. (Phoenix Poli...

KTAR.com

10-year-old girl found safe day after going missing in Phoenix

Ten-year-old Bakari Jones was found safe Friday, a day after the girl went missing in Phoenix.

4 hours ago

An Arizona man is accused of pointing a gun at a Border Patrol agent in Nogales. (Photo by John Moo...

KTAR.com

Arizona man accused of pointing gun at Border Patrol agent before arrest

An Arizona man was accused of pointing a gun at a Border Patrol agent prior to being arrested, authorities said Thursday.

5 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Human smuggler gets 22.5 years for injuring 2 in crash while fleeing Arizona deputy

A man was recently sentenced to 22½ years in prison for his role in injuring and endangering multiple people while fleeing from deputies.

6 hours ago

John Eastman sits in Fulton Superior Court in Atlanta during a hearing on January 19, 2023 in Atlan...

Associated Press

John Eastman pleads not guilty on charges connected to Arizona fake electors case

Attorney John Eastman pleaded not guilty on Friday to conspiracy, fraud and forgery charges for his role in the effort to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona in 2020.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Surprise police say home where father shot 6-month-old baby now on fire