PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced to 21 months in prison on Tuesday for mail fraud, according to a press release.

Victoria Totten of Green Valley was ordered by the court to pay $114,781 in restitution. The 72-year old pleaded guilty on Nov. 8, 2023.

Totten worked as a licensed insurance agent who defrauded many of her elderly clients, the release said.

The Green Valley woman fraudulently over-collected insurance premium payments by falsely representing the terms of the policies to her clients, according to the release. Totten falsely made the claim that payments should be made in advance to “lock in a lower rate”.

After collecting the fraudulent funds, authorities say Totten misused large portions of the victim’s money for her own personal gain and to pay insurance premiums for other clients.

To disguise her scheme, the release notes how Totten used her P.O. box on insurance paperwork so correspondence from insurance companies went to Totten instead of the victims.

The United States Secret Service investigated this case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Tucson handled the prosecution.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.