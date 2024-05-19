Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Green Valley woman sentenced to prison for defrauding elderly clients

May 18, 2024, 6:15 PM

Arizona woman sentenced for mail fraud...

A Green Valley insurance agent was sentenced to 21 months in prison on Tuesday for mail fraud, according to a press release. (Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced to 21 months in prison on Tuesday for mail fraud, according to a press release.

Victoria Totten of Green Valley was ordered by the court to pay $114,781 in restitution. The 72-year old pleaded guilty on Nov. 8, 2023.

RELATED STORIES

Totten worked as a licensed insurance agent who defrauded many of her elderly clients, the release said.

The Green Valley woman fraudulently over-collected insurance premium payments by falsely representing the terms of the policies to her clients, according to the release. Totten falsely made the claim that payments should be made in advance to “lock in a lower rate”.

After collecting the fraudulent funds, authorities say Totten misused large portions of the victim’s money for her own personal gain and to pay insurance premiums for other clients.

To disguise her scheme, the release notes how Totten used her P.O. box on insurance paperwork so correspondence from insurance companies went to Totten instead of the victims.

The United States Secret Service investigated this case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Tucson handled the prosecution.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Fire breaks out in home where man accused of shooting his baby...

KTAR.com

Suspect identified in Surprise police standoff case that involved baby shooting and house fire

A man was accused of shooting his baby in a Surprise residence he broke into on Friday. A fire later broke out in the house, officials said.

1 hour ago

north mountain brush fire...

Nick Borgia

Firefighters achieve fire control on brush fire near North Mountain in Phoenix

Firefighters have achieved fire control on a brush fire near 7th Street and Thunderbird Road, authorities said Saturday.

2 hours ago

vista-verde-fire...

Nick Borgia

Fire crews responding to wildfire near Vista Verde in Tonto National Forest

Fire crews are responding to a wildfire near Vista Verde, north of Dynamite Boulevard and 136th Street on the Cave Creek Ranger District.

3 hours ago

David Pagniano....

KTAR.com

Man sentenced to life in prison for burying wife alive in grave north of Prescott

A man from Prescott was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month for burying his wife alive in a grave north of Prescott.

6 hours ago

J&J Snack Foods distribution center...

KTAR.com

J&J Snack Foods opens distribution center in Glendale

J&J Snack Foods has opened a distribution center in Glendale.

7 hours ago

Rudy Giuliani bankruptcy filing defamation lawsuit...

KTAR.com

Rudy Giuliani served Arizona indictment in alleged scheme to overturn 2020 presidential election results

Attorney Rudy Giuliani was served notice on Friday of his Arizona indictment in the alleged scheme to overturn 2020 presidential election results in former President Donald Trump's favor, according to Kris Mayes, the state's attorney general.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Green Valley woman sentenced to prison for defrauding elderly clients