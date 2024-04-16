Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Humane Society in Phoenix helps dog recover from gunshot wound

Apr 16, 2024, 7:21 AM | Updated: 7:24 am

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

Marvin has been recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg. (Arizona Humane Society Screenshot) Marvin has been recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg. (Arizona Humane Society Screenshot) Marvin has been recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg. (Arizona Humane Society Screenshot) Marvin has been recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg. (Arizona Humane Society Screenshot) X-rays show severe fracture of the dog's limb. (Arizona Humane Society Screenshot) Marvin has been recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg. (Arizona Humane Society Screenshot)

PHOENIX — A Golden Retriever mix that was shot in his leg is finally on a path to recovery after receiving help from the Arizona Humane Society in Phoenix.

Martin, a 2-year-old dog, was found in late March suffering from bleeding, dehydration and shock after he was shot in his left hind leg by an unknown perpetrator, AHS said.

Officials with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control brought Marvin to AHS, which concluded the dog also had a severe fracture of his limb following an x-ray examination.

RELATED STORIES

AHS spent the next few weeks performing procedures to clip and clean his wounds. Antibiotics and pain medications kept him comfortable while medical technicians changed his bandages to help correct the fracture.

Marvin is now in a foster home while he continues to recover with the help of AHS’ Lazin Animal Foundation Trauma Hospital at the Papago Park campus.

Here are some red flags for animal abuse you should be aware of

AHS said the reason Marvin’s story was shared is to draw attention to Prevention of Animal Cruelty month recognized every April.

Here is a list of red flags that suggest an animal is being abused or neglected:

  • The animal is being kept with too many other animals for its owners to provide proper care.
  • Dogs are being kept outside during extreme temperatures.
  • Dogs being left outside without food, water or shelter.
  • Witnesses see an owner hitting or beating an animal.
  • Animals that are extremely thin, can’t walk or walk with a limp.
  • Animals with untreated wounds, patches of missing fur or tick- and flea-infested injuries.

In the last year, AHS assisted law enforcement with nearly 10,000 suspected animal abuse cases, a 21% increase from the previous year, the nonprofit said.

Those who witness animal abuse, cruelty or neglect should call their local police department or AHS’ field dispatch team at 602-997-7585, ext. #2073. Reports can be made anonymously.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Split image of a mugshot of murder suspect Michael Villareal on the left and the crime scene after ...

KTAR.com

Glendale man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Peoria earlier this month

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Peoria earlier this month, authorities announced Tuesday.

7 minutes ago

After a six-year break from touring, international sensation Shakira will perform in Phoenix later ...

KTAR.com

International icon Shakira to make Phoenix stop on world tour

After a six-year break from touring, international icon Shakira will perform in Phoenix later this year as part of her upcoming world tour.

1 hour ago

Patrons are warned about the heat at the Desert Botanical Garden entrance, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix expected to approach 100 degrees as temperatures rise in coming days

Tuesday is expected to be Phoenix’s last day under 90 degrees for a while, and the year’s first triple-digit temperatures could be here soon.

2 hours ago

A black sign reading "Satisfaction Way" in white letters is hung under a green sign with white lett...

Kevin Stone

Glendale renames street ‘Satisfaction Way’ to commemorate upcoming Rolling Stones concert

After nearly 60 years of lamenting their inability to attain it, the Rolling Stones are finally getting some satisfaction -- in the form a Glendale street.

3 hours ago

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Monday morning in west Phoenix. (Phoenix ...

KTAR.com

Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix on Monday morning

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Monday morning in west Phoenix, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Domestic violence and sexual assault victims focus of project...

Heidi Hommel

Phoenix police renovate family advocacy center to give crime victims more privacy, comfort

Survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault have a newly renovated space to feel comfort and support when they report crimes.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Arizona Humane Society in Phoenix helps dog recover from gunshot wound