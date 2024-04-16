PHOENIX — A Golden Retriever mix that was shot in his leg is finally on a path to recovery after receiving help from the Arizona Humane Society in Phoenix.

Martin, a 2-year-old dog, was found in late March suffering from bleeding, dehydration and shock after he was shot in his left hind leg by an unknown perpetrator, AHS said.

Officials with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control brought Marvin to AHS, which concluded the dog also had a severe fracture of his limb following an x-ray examination.

AHS spent the next few weeks performing procedures to clip and clean his wounds. Antibiotics and pain medications kept him comfortable while medical technicians changed his bandages to help correct the fracture.

Marvin is now in a foster home while he continues to recover with the help of AHS’ Lazin Animal Foundation Trauma Hospital at the Papago Park campus.

Here are some red flags for animal abuse you should be aware of

AHS said the reason Marvin’s story was shared is to draw attention to Prevention of Animal Cruelty month recognized every April.

Here is a list of red flags that suggest an animal is being abused or neglected:

The animal is being kept with too many other animals for its owners to provide proper care.

Dogs are being kept outside during extreme temperatures.

Dogs being left outside without food, water or shelter.

Witnesses see an owner hitting or beating an animal.

Animals that are extremely thin, can’t walk or walk with a limp.

Animals with untreated wounds, patches of missing fur or tick- and flea-infested injuries.

In the last year, AHS assisted law enforcement with nearly 10,000 suspected animal abuse cases, a 21% increase from the previous year, the nonprofit said.

Those who witness animal abuse, cruelty or neglect should call their local police department or AHS’ field dispatch team at 602-997-7585, ext. #2073. Reports can be made anonymously.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.