PHOENIX — Animal welfare organizations across Arizona want to urge residents to take home from the shelter this spring.

They’re using more than words of encouragement; they’re joining together for a nationwide adoption event sponsored by the BISSEL Pet Foundation.

The Spring National Empty the Shelters initiative will slice adoption fees from Tuesday to May 15. More than 410 shelters across 43 states will take part in the initiative.

There are 12 Arizona shelters joining in the initiative. Of those, three are in the Phoenix area.

“Tens of thousands of highly adoptable pets are waiting for their second chances in our nation’s animal shelters at they face an ongoing capacity crisis,” according to a BISSEL announcement. The nationwide nonprofit throws multiple events per year to support adoptions. It often gives shelters fees to cover adoption costs so people can adopt dogs and cats for reduced prices — or even for free.

Which Valley shelters are taking part in the Spring National Empty the Shelters event?

Three animal welfare organizations in the Valley are participating: the Arizona Humane Society (AHS), the Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) and Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC).

Each organization has its own adoption specials, though.

AHS will run the event from Tuesday to May 5. Dogs aged 6 months and older, along guinea pigs, rabbits and rodents of all ages, will be free to adopt. This will be in place at all three of its adoption locations: PetSmart Scottsdale, the Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus and the Rob and Melani Walton Papago Park Campus.

AAWL said adoption fees are waived for all animals that are over 1 year old from Tuesday to May 15. The event will take place at its two locations: the main shelter on 25 N. 40th St. in Phoenix and the Chandler Adoption Center at 3111 W. Chandler Blvd.

MCACC said adoption fees at its two locations will be waived for dogs 6 months or older, as well. Puppies 5 months and younger are $150. The event will run at MCACC’s West shelter from Tuesday to May 15, but it will start at the new East shelter on Wednesday, since that’s when it will open to the public.

Which Arizona shelters outside the Valley offer reduced adoption fees?

Outside of Phoenix, these shelters are also taking part in the Spring National Empty the Shelters event:

Animal lovers can use this interactive map to see which shelters across the country are participating.

