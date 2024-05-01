Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Multiple Arizona facilities participating in Empty the Shelters adoption event

May 1, 2024, 4:35 AM

Spring National Empty the Shelters...

There are 12 Arizona shelters taking part in the empty the shelters event May 1-15. (Pexels photo, left, KTAR News photo, right)

(Pexels photo, left, KTAR News photo, right)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Animal welfare organizations across Arizona want to urge residents to take home from the shelter this spring.

They’re using more than words of encouragement; they’re joining together for a nationwide adoption event sponsored by the BISSEL Pet Foundation.

The Spring National Empty the Shelters initiative will slice adoption fees from Tuesday to May 15. More than 410 shelters across 43 states will take part in the initiative.

There are 12 Arizona shelters joining in the initiative. Of those, three are in the Phoenix area.

RELATED STORIES

“Tens of thousands of highly adoptable pets are waiting for their second chances in our nation’s animal shelters at they face an ongoing capacity crisis,” according to a BISSEL announcement. The nationwide nonprofit throws multiple events per year to support adoptions. It often gives shelters fees to cover adoption costs so people can adopt dogs and cats for reduced prices — or even for free.

Which Valley shelters are taking part in the Spring National Empty the Shelters event?

Three animal welfare organizations in the Valley are participating: the Arizona Humane Society (AHS), the Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) and Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC).

Each organization has its own adoption specials, though.

AHS will run the event from Tuesday to May 5. Dogs aged 6 months and older, along guinea pigs, rabbits and rodents of all ages, will be free to adopt. This will be in place at all three of its adoption locations: PetSmart Scottsdale, the Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus and the Rob and Melani Walton Papago Park Campus.

AAWL said adoption fees are waived for all animals that are over 1 year old from Tuesday to May 15. The event will take place at its two locations: the main shelter on 25 N. 40th St. in Phoenix and the Chandler Adoption Center at 3111 W. Chandler Blvd.

MCACC said adoption fees at its two locations will be waived for dogs 6 months or older, as well. Puppies 5 months and younger are $150. The event will run at MCACC’s West shelter from Tuesday to May 15, but it will start at the new East shelter on Wednesday, since that’s when it will open to the public.

Which Arizona shelters outside the Valley offer reduced adoption fees?

Outside of Phoenix, these shelters are also taking part in the Spring National Empty the Shelters event:

Animal lovers can use this interactive map to see which shelters across the country are participating.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Amazing Arizonans: Attorney for Jodi Arias shares his story...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Attorney for Jodi Arias shares story of how he reclaimed his life

Kirk Nurmi, an attorney for convicted murderer Jodi Arias, shares his story with Mike Broomhead in a new Amazing Arizonans podcast episode.

11 minutes ago

Shortage of DPS troopers could be exacerbated by headcount cap...

Serena O'Sullivan

Headcount cap to ease budget shortfall could exacerbate DPS trooper shortage in Arizona

Are there enough Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers to match the state's growth? A leader talks about the shortage of DPS troopers.

20 minutes ago

Phoenix Police Department...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Police Department honors fallen officers at annual ceremony

The Phoenix Police Department hosted its 11th annual Phoenix Police Officer Memorial Ceremony at City Hall on Tuesday.

31 minutes ago

Slipknot, the iconic heavy metal powerhouse, is set to stop in Phoenix later this year during their...

KTAR.com

Here Comes the Pain: Masked metal monsters Slipknot coming to Phoenix

Slipknot, the iconic heavy metal powerhouse founded in Iowa, is set to stop in Phoenix this summer during their upcoming tour.

12 hours ago

Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly won't be tried in court again...

Associated Press

Mexican officials regret US decision not to retry American rancher in fatal shooting of Mexican man

One Mexican official expressed regret over the U.S. decision not to retry George Alan Kelly in the fatal shooting of a Mexican man.

13 hours ago

injuring a pedestrian in a hit-and-run...

KTAR.com

MCSO searching for driver who injured pedestrian in Avondale hit-and-run

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a driver accused of injuring a pedestrian in a hit-and-run on Friday morning.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Multiple Arizona facilities participating in Empty the Shelters adoption event