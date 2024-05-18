Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Firefighters achieve fire control on brush fire near North Mountain in Phoenix

May 18, 2024, 4:15 PM

north mountain brush fire...

Firefighters have achieved fire control on a brush fire near 7th Street and Thunderbird Road, authorities said Saturday. (Phoenix FD photo)

(Phoenix FD photo)

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Firefighters have achieved fire control on a brush fire near 7th Street and Thunderbird Road, authorities said Saturday.

The Phoenix Fire Department was called out around 2:20 p.m. to an area near North Mountain for reports of smoke.

RELATED STORIES

Authorities say that the first arriving crew saw a brush fire in the dry vegetation threatening to spread further up the nearby mountain and valley ranges.

A brush assignment was requested to get resources on scene to assist with attacking the fire, authorities said. Firefighters were able to quickly deploy handlines and progressive hosepacks to the head of the fire.

Fire control was declared shortly after initial knockdown. A smaller team of fire crews will remain on scene to take care of hot spots, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

vista-verde-fire...

Nick Borgia

Fire crews responding to wildfire near Vista Verde in Tonto National Forest

Fire crews are responding to a wildfire near Vista Verde, north of Dynamite Boulevard and 136th Street on the Cave Creek Ranger District.

1 hour ago

David Pagniano....

KTAR.com

Man sentenced to life in prison for burying wife alive in grave north of Prescott

A man from Prescott was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month for burying his wife alive in a grave north of Prescott.

3 hours ago

J&J Snack Foods distribution center...

KTAR.com

J&J Snack Foods opens distribution center in Glendale

J&J Snack Foods has opened a distribution center in Glendale.

5 hours ago

Rudy Giuliani bankruptcy filing defamation lawsuit...

KTAR.com

Rudy Giuliani served Arizona indictment in alleged scheme to overturn 2020 presidential election results

Attorney Rudy Giuliani was served notice on Friday of his Arizona indictment in the alleged scheme to overturn 2020 presidential election results in former President Donald Trump's favor, according to Kris Mayes, the state's attorney general.

7 hours ago

(Photo provided by SRP.)...

KTAR.com

City of Phoenix teams with SRP to remove trees close to power lines, plant more

The City of Phoenix and Salt River Project (SRP) recently teamed to remove trees that posed a threat to overhead power lines within the utility company's service territory.

7 hours ago

(Someburros Photo)...

David Veenstra

Someburros sets opening date for first San Tan Valley location

Someburros, a family-operated Mexican food chain, is opening its first San Tan Valley location next month.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Firefighters achieve fire control on brush fire near North Mountain in Phoenix