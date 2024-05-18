PHOENIX — Firefighters have achieved fire control on a brush fire near 7th Street and Thunderbird Road, authorities said Saturday.

The Phoenix Fire Department was called out around 2:20 p.m. to an area near North Mountain for reports of smoke.

Authorities say that the first arriving crew saw a brush fire in the dry vegetation threatening to spread further up the nearby mountain and valley ranges.

A brush assignment was requested to get resources on scene to assist with attacking the fire, authorities said. Firefighters were able to quickly deploy handlines and progressive hosepacks to the head of the fire.

Fire control was declared shortly after initial knockdown. A smaller team of fire crews will remain on scene to take care of hot spots, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.