ARIZONA NEWS

Injured dog named Bright Eyes rescued from a Phoenix mountainside

May 3, 2024, 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:01 am

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — An injured dog was saved from a Phoenix mountain last week and taken to a local animal hospital for treatment.

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) dispatched a rescue team on April 24 after a good Samaritan spotted the 2-year-old shar-pei mix hiding out on the side of Lookout Mountain, around 16th Street between Thunderbird Road and Greenway Parkway.

A dog named Bright Eyes was saved from a Phoenix mountain on April 24. A dog named Bright Eyes was saved from a Phoenix mountain on April 24. An emergency technician carries a dog named Bright Eyes down a trail at Lookout Mountain. Bright Eyes gets checked out at after being saved from a Phoenix mountain. A photo shows the face of Bright Eyes, a dog rescued from a Phoenix mountain.

The dog was nestled in a cutout on the mountainside and blended in with her surroundings, but the reflection off her amber eyes caught the good Samaritan’s attention. As a result, she later was named Bright Eyes.

How was dog saved from Phoenix mountain?

The good Samaritan stayed with the dog for almost two hours until AHS emergency technicians Tracey Miller and Ruthie Jesus reached them about half a mile up a winding trail.

Bright Eyes seemed scared but open to help. Because she was dehydrated and had cut-up paws and a wound on her hind end, the rescuers took turns carrying her down the mountain.

The dog was taken by ambulance to AHS’ Lazin Animal Foundation Trauma Hospital, where she was given fluids, antibiotics and pain medication and treated for stomach issues.

It’s unknown how long Bright Eyes was on the mountain or how she ended up there.

AHS offering free pet adoptions this weekend

To help create space for rescued animals, AHS is participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event this weekend.

The nonprofit organization’s three Valley adoption centers are waiving fees through Sunday for dogs 6 months and older plus critters such as guinea pigs, rabbits and rodents of all ages.

Multiple other Arizona shelters are also offering adoption specials for the Empty the Shelters campaign, which runs through May 15 for most of the participating facilities.

