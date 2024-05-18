PHOENIX — Fire crews are responding to a wildfire near Vista Verde, north of Dynamite Boulevard and 136th Street on the Cave Creek Ranger District.

The Tonto National Forest fire is estimated to be 500 acres, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It was first reported around 9:20 a.m.

The #WildcatFire near Vista Verde north of Dynamite Blvd and 136th Street on the Cave Creek Ranger District is estimated to be 100 acres. Resources responding include two hotshot crews, three engines, air attack, air tanker, one helicopter and more resources have been ordered. pic.twitter.com/lTbxMh9oTI — Tonto National Forest (@TontoForest) May 18, 2024

The Maricopa County Sherriff’s Office issued a closure for Bartlett Dam Road.

Officials say that two hotshot crews, three engines, an air attack, an air tanker and one helicopter have been ordered. More resources are on the way.

Authorities have asked people to stay away from the area while crews conduct fire suppression operations for public and firefighter safety.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.