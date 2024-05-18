Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Fire crews responding to wildfire near Vista Verde in Tonto National Forest

May 18, 2024, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:25 pm

vista-verde-fire...

Fire crews are responding to a wildfire near Vista Verde, north of Dynamite Boulevard and 136th Street on the Cave Creek Ranger District. (Tonto National Forest photo)

(Tonto National Forest photo)

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Fire crews are responding to a wildfire near Vista Verde, north of Dynamite Boulevard and 136th Street on the Cave Creek Ranger District.

The Tonto National Forest fire is estimated to be 500 acres, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It was first reported around 9:20 a.m.

The Maricopa County Sherriff’s Office issued a closure for Bartlett Dam Road.

RELATED STORIES

Officials say that two hotshot crews, three engines, an air attack, an air tanker and one helicopter have been ordered. More resources are on the way.

Authorities have asked people to stay away from the area while crews conduct fire suppression operations for public and firefighter safety.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona woman sentenced for mail fraud...

Nick Borgia

Green Valley woman sentenced to prison for defrauding elderly clients

A Green Valley insurance agent was sentenced to 21 months in prison on Tuesday for mail fraud, according to a press release.

23 minutes ago

Fire breaks out in home where man accused of shooting his baby...

KTAR.com

Suspect identified in Surprise police standoff case that involved baby shooting and house fire

A man was accused of shooting his baby in a Surprise residence he broke into on Friday. A fire later broke out in the house, officials said.

2 hours ago

north mountain brush fire...

Nick Borgia

Firefighters achieve fire control on brush fire near North Mountain in Phoenix

Firefighters have achieved fire control on a brush fire near 7th Street and Thunderbird Road, authorities said Saturday.

2 hours ago

David Pagniano....

KTAR.com

Man sentenced to life in prison for burying wife alive in grave north of Prescott

A man from Prescott was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month for burying his wife alive in a grave north of Prescott.

6 hours ago

J&J Snack Foods distribution center...

KTAR.com

J&J Snack Foods opens distribution center in Glendale

J&J Snack Foods has opened a distribution center in Glendale.

7 hours ago

Rudy Giuliani bankruptcy filing defamation lawsuit...

KTAR.com

Rudy Giuliani served Arizona indictment in alleged scheme to overturn 2020 presidential election results

Attorney Rudy Giuliani was served notice on Friday of his Arizona indictment in the alleged scheme to overturn 2020 presidential election results in former President Donald Trump's favor, according to Kris Mayes, the state's attorney general.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Fire crews responding to wildfire near Vista Verde in Tonto National Forest