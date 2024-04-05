Close
Prescott Valley police seek help with costly criminal damage incidents

Apr 4, 2024, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:19 pm

The Prescott Valley Police Department asked the public on Thursday to help find a suspect involved in two costly criminal damage incidents. (Prescott Valley Police Department photos)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Prescott Valley Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in two costly criminal damage incidents, according to a Thursday announcement.

The two crimes caused around $60 million in property damage, authorities said.

The first crime took place from Friday to Sunday of last week, police said. After that, the suspect allegedly started a massive apartment fire that rendered a building under construction as a total loss.

What were the costly criminal damage incidents in Prescott Valley?

One incident was a structure fire at the Legado apartment complex near Florentine Boulevard and Main Street on Monday.

The fire completely destroyed the 685,000-square-foot wooden structure, which was under construction.

Flames reached as high as 150 feet, authorities closed roads and residents in the nearby apartment buildings were evacuated, Prescott Valley police said. Although no one died, the crime caused around $60 million in damages.

Before that, the suspect criminally damaged parts of Bradshaw Mountain High School’s west campus from Friday to Sunday of last week, authorities said.

The extensive damage to the running track and building caused damages of around $60,000.

Suspect tried to incur even more costly criminal damage incidents, police say

The suspect allegedly damaged Bradshaw High School’s west campus yet again on Thursday.

Police who responded to an alarm found the damage, along with fresh paint at the scene and several damaged rooms.

Drone operators, K9 handlers and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office also arrived to the scene.

Authorities asked residents in the area to check their video surveillance cameras to see if they filmed the suspect, who wore all-black clothes, gloves, boots and a face mask that may have been a gas mask.

“The subject appeared to be wearing a headlamp and some sort of GoPro-style camera where they likely recorded their activities,” Prescott authorities said.

People who can help the case are encouraged to call a 24/7 tip line at 928-772-5666.

They can also call Yavapai Silent Witness to share anonymous tips at 1-800-932-3232.

People can also use an online portal to send and upload videos and photos that can help the investigation.

