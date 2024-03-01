PHOENIX — It’s warming back up in the Valley, which means it’s time to think about your air conditioning system’s preparedness for summer if you haven’t already.

Proactivity over reactivity is one of the most important things to remember when it comes to air conditioning, especially here in the Valley, because no one wants to deal with a dead A/C unit in the middle of the summer. It’s why sometimes a servicing in March can be a real difference maker as opposed to emergency maintenance in June or July.

Collins Comfort Masters offers plenty of service to residents from a free second opinion on an A/C repair to the emergency “My family is burning alive” type of catastrophe.

1. What are the different types of HVAC systems?

Most homes in Arizona run off what’s called a split-system air conditioner and furnace, but others include an electric furnace or a boiler.

2. Most HVAC systems are only good for about a decade

While some HVAC systems can last 15-25 years, the heat in Phoenix both battering down on the system as well as forcing you to run it a little more than elsewhere, systems here should be checked much more often. Depending on the situation of your system, it may make more sense to replace rather than repair.

Sometimes it makes more sense to replace rather than invest in repairs. With the “No Worry Guarantee” that Collins Comfort Masters offers, you can be sure that no matter which route you go down, your HVAC system will be back in working order quickly and without mistakes.

3. HVAC systems can wear down quicker in Arizona due to heat

Compressor failure is one of the biggest problems that people can run into with their air conditioning. For Arizona customers, heat is one of the leading causes of that compressor failure.

This is because the air inside the home that leaks in through doorways, windows and the attic is warmer than usual, straining the compressor. This is one of the bigger problems to watch out for, especially if you’re unable shade the home.

4. Maintenance is critical if you want your HVAC system to last beyond its expected lifespan

Many factors can impact the performance of your air conditioning, even something as simple as changing the filters in A/C vents, which should be done every 90 days or so. Some other routine maintenance such as fin cleaning can be done yourself but more serious issues require a technician.

It’s recommended that the units themselves are kept up once a year, and there’s no better time to do that than before summer hits and residents might find themselves in peril.

5. What are SEER ratings?

SEER stands for Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio and it factors the cooling output divided by the energy it uses. Simply put, it measures the way your system will perform under the best of conditions.

A more efficient unit with a higher SEER rating (a scale of 13 to 21 although the 2024 standard in Arizona is at least 15 SEER) will work smoother and be better for the environment but it will also be more expensive in the short term. But it does also bring more comfort and can go longer between repairs and replacements.

