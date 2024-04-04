Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Rattlesnake bites 3-year-old boy on Scottsdale hiking trail

Apr 4, 2024, 4:00 PM

Rattlesnake bit 3-year-old boy in Scottsdale...

The rattlesnake bit the boy on a hiking trail in the Scottsdale Preserve, authorities said. (Pexels photo, left, McDowell Sonoran Conservancy photo, right)

(Pexels photo, left, McDowell Sonoran Conservancy photo, right)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A rattlesnake bit a 3-year-old boy in Scottsdale on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Rescue crews arrived to find the child’s grandfather coming off the Granite Mountain trail with the boy right before 11 a.m., the Scottsdale Fire Department said.

The trail is in the area of 136 Street and Rio Verde Drive.

Paramedics then transported the boy from the trail to a hospital. He was in stable condition as of 12:30 p.m.

Where the rattlesnake bit the 3-year-old boy

The Scottsdale Preserve, where the incident took place, is a wild area inhabited by unpredictable animals, authorities said.

Scottsdale Fire shared a few guidelines Arizonans should follow when encountering rattlesnakes.

RELATED STORIES

Firstly, people who visit the Scottsdale Preserve shouldn’t be surprised when they see snakes. The warm spring weather draws reptiles out of hiding.

Secondly, nature lovers in the area should stay alert and be aware at all times.

Traveling only on designated and posted trails is another good way to avoid rattlesnakes.

Visitors also should wear long pants and boots, keep dogs on leashes and never put hands or feet in places you cannot see, Scottsdale Fire said.

What to do when encountering rattlesnakes in Arizona

Always leave rattlesnakes alone. Move slowly and back away to establish a safe distance. Rattlesnakes won’t give chase.

Hikers should also give a heads-up to other people in the area to keep the community safe, Scottsdale Fire added.

When seeing a snake in a developed area, like a trailhead, call 480-312-7013 to alert Scottsdale Preserve staff, authorities said. They’ll do their best to move the snake to a safe area.

In case of a rattlesnake bite, stay calm and call 911. Get medical help as soon as possible as try to avoid activity.

Also, immobilize the extremity and keep it below the heart, Scottsdale Fire said.

It’s also good to remove jewelry and tight-fitting clothing in case of swelling.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Martell Hare Jr., 24, was booked into jail on April 4, 2024, a day after he was shot by police in G...

KTAR.com

Suspect shot by police in Glendale booked into jail after release from hospital

The suspect who was shot by a Glendale police officer on Wednesday said he provoked the shooting and wanted to die, according to authorities.

3 hours ago

A newly released autopsy report revealed the hot air balloon pilot who died in a January crash in c...

KTAR.com

Balloon pilot in central Arizona crash had high levels of ketamine in system, autopsy says

A newly released autopsy report revealed the hot air balloon pilot who died in a January crash in southern Arizona alongside three others had high levels of ketamine in his system.

4 hours ago

Phoenix Police Officer Harold Boswell was wounded in a shooting on March 29, 2024....

KTAR.com

Police release new details about arrests made in shooting of Phoenix officer

New details about the three suspects arrested in connection with last week's shooting of a Phoenix police officer were released Thursday.

6 hours ago

Arizona budget negotiations have been ongoing at the state Capitol....

Kevin Stone

Arizona budget negotiations gain urgency as Legislature looks to wrap up session

Arizona lawmakers are turning their focus to behind-the-scenes work, including budget negotiations, as the legislative session winds down.

7 hours ago

A woman removes an Uber Eats bag from the trunk of a Waymo autonomous vehicle. Waymo and Uber Eats ...

Kevin Stone

Waymo, Uber Eats announce partnership for driverless food delivery in metro Phoenix

Waymo and Uber are expanding their partnership in metro Phoenix to include a driverless food delivery program through Uber Eats.

9 hours ago

From top to bottom, left to right, are still shots from movies "Sleep," "Ezra," "gOD-Talk" and "Eve...

Brandon King

Phoenix Film Festival’s 24th edition to showcase legacy of independent filmmaking

For Phoenix Film Festival's Jason Carney, the festival's 24th anniversary is giving him insight into a quarter-century of Valley filmmaking.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Rattlesnake bites 3-year-old boy on Scottsdale hiking trail