PHOENIX — A rattlesnake bit a 3-year-old boy in Scottsdale on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Rescue crews arrived to find the child’s grandfather coming off the Granite Mountain trail with the boy right before 11 a.m., the Scottsdale Fire Department said.

The trail is in the area of 136 Street and Rio Verde Drive.

Paramedics then transported the boy from the trail to a hospital. He was in stable condition as of 12:30 p.m.

Where the rattlesnake bit the 3-year-old boy

The Scottsdale Preserve, where the incident took place, is a wild area inhabited by unpredictable animals, authorities said.

Scottsdale Fire shared a few guidelines Arizonans should follow when encountering rattlesnakes.

Firstly, people who visit the Scottsdale Preserve shouldn’t be surprised when they see snakes. The warm spring weather draws reptiles out of hiding.

Secondly, nature lovers in the area should stay alert and be aware at all times.

Traveling only on designated and posted trails is another good way to avoid rattlesnakes.

Visitors also should wear long pants and boots, keep dogs on leashes and never put hands or feet in places you cannot see, Scottsdale Fire said.

What to do when encountering rattlesnakes in Arizona

Always leave rattlesnakes alone. Move slowly and back away to establish a safe distance. Rattlesnakes won’t give chase.

Hikers should also give a heads-up to other people in the area to keep the community safe, Scottsdale Fire added.

When seeing a snake in a developed area, like a trailhead, call 480-312-7013 to alert Scottsdale Preserve staff, authorities said. They’ll do their best to move the snake to a safe area.

In case of a rattlesnake bite, stay calm and call 911. Get medical help as soon as possible as try to avoid activity.

Also, immobilize the extremity and keep it below the heart, Scottsdale Fire said.

It’s also good to remove jewelry and tight-fitting clothing in case of swelling.

