ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect shot by police in Glendale booked into jail after release from hospital

Apr 4, 2024, 1:26 PM

Martell Hare Jr., 24, was booked into jail on April 4, 2024, a day after he was shot by police in G...

Martell Hare Jr., 24, was booked into jail on April 4, 2024, a day after he was shot by police in Glendale. (Maricopa County Sheriffs' Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriffs' Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The suspect who was shot by a Glendale police officer on Wednesday said he provoked the shooting and wanted to die, according to authorities.

Martell Hare Jr., 24, was booked into jail for aggravated assault and other offenses after being released from the hospital Thursday.

“During a post-Miranda interview, Hare stated he intended to induce an officer-involved shooting, expressing his desire to die,” Sgt. Rick Hernandez of the Surprise Police Department, which is handling the investigation, said in a press release.

The shooting occurred just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, when Glendale officers responded to a 911 call about a subject with a gun near 59th Avenue and Cholla Street, between Peoria Avenue and Cactus Road.

Hare allegedly pointed a gun at a fully marked patrol unit driving up to his vehicle. An officer fired multiple times in response, hitting the suspect in the right arm, police said.

The officer who shot Hare is a five-year Glendale police veteran whose body-worn camera recorded the incident.

