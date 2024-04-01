Close
Fire at construction site in northern Arizona prompts evacuations

Apr 1, 2024

Flames overtake apartment....

A fire broke out Monday, April 1, 2024, at an apartment construction site in Prescott Valley. (Central Arizona Fire and Medical Photo)

(Central Arizona Fire and Medical Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Some residents in northern Arizona were told to evacuate Monday morning as crews battled a fire at a construction site.

The fire broke out at the Legado Luxury Apartment site on Florentine Road and Main Street, the Prescott Valley Police Department said.

The scene is north of State Route 69, about 9 miles northeast of Prescott, near the Findlay Toyota Center.

Several buildings of a nearby apartment complex were evacuated and multiple streets in the area were closed while the scene was active.

Smoke was expected to be seen for several hours, authorities said.

No injuries have been reported.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Prescott Valley Police Department’s non-emergency line at 928-772-9267 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Fire at construction site in northern Arizona prompts evacuations