3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

With summer quickly approaching in the Valley, there’s no better time to get out to explore areas of Arizona where temperatures are still perfect.

Whether you’re looking to camp along the Mogollon Rim in Payson, drive through red rock formations in Sedona or explore historic downtown Prescott, Sanderson Ford has you covered with the latest vehicles to get the job done.

With Sanderson Ford turning 69 years old in May, it’s time for some mighty fine summer vacations with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary Sale. Popular rides like the Escape, Explorer and F-150 are perfect for traversing around the beautiful state of Arizona.

Check out some popular summer vacations and destinations where your new Ford can take you.

Payson

Located just an hour and a half northeast of Phoenix, Payson is the perfect getaway for a quick change of scenery.

Featuring a wide arrangement of campsites, hiking trails and lakes throughout Tonto National Forest, Payson has and endless amount of places to explore.

Load up a new Ford F-150 full of camping gear and supplies to make the most of Payson’s beauty. With more than 30 campgrounds to choose from, you can set up camp close to all sorts of popular spots, such as Tonto Natural Bridge State Park, Mogollon Rim and Water Wheel Falls.

If “glamping” is more your thing, this full-size pickup can handle very large, cumbersome trailers. The 2024 F-150 can achieve a maximum payload rating of 2,445 pounds and a 13,500-pound maximum towing capacity, depending on the configuration.

Sedona

One of the most unique and beautiful places in the entire country, Sedona is a popular destination for travelers from all over.

This town nestled in red-rock country offers off-roading tours, a quaint downtown and countless areas to hike and explore.

You can go offroading on your own in the 2024 Ford Explorer Timberline. This trim features a ground clearance of 8.66 inches, off-road-tuned front struts, rear shock absorbers and underbody skid plates to make this Explorer ideal for trail running.

Some of the top sights to see in Sedona include Devil’s Bridge, Slide Rock State Park and Cathedral Rock.

Prescott

Prescott offers everything from breathtaking hikes, gorgeous lakes and a historic downtown.

If you’re wanting to hit all of the exciting destinations throughout Prescott Valley without spending too much time and money at the gas pump, you can tour around in new Ford Escape. Certain trims offer a 210 horsepower 2.5-liter iVCT Atkinson Cycle Inline-4 hybrid engine, which will get you an EPA-estimated 42 MPG in the city and 36 MPG on the highway.

However, it’s hard to beat spending time on the water at one of Prescott’s several beautiful lakes. The F-150 is the go-to option when it comes to hauling boats and other watercraft.

Aside from indulging in downtown Prescott’s rich history, visitors should check out Watson Lake and Thumb Butte Trail 33 to enjoy the outdoors.

Sanderson Ford’s Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary Sale is the perfect opportunity to pick up some new wheels that will help you explore Arizona.

This is Sanderson Ford Country! Visit SandersonFord.com to see what’s available, learn more about specials, and even buy from home.