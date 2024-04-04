Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

42 sex trafficking suspects across Valley arrested in ‘Operation March Sadness’ bust

Apr 4, 2024, 4:05 AM

Operation March Sadness Scottsdale Surprise police departments...

Police in Surprise and Scottsdale teamed up to fight sex trafficking in the Valley. (Pexels photo/Surprise Police Department photo)

(Pexels photo/Surprise Police Department photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A two-day sex trafficking task force called “Operation March Sadness” resulted in 42 arrests, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The Surprise Police Department said it partnered with the Scottsdale Police Department to catch the suspects.

The joint operation focused on identifying and preventing sex trafficking-related crimes in the Valley.

It resulted in 39 suspects being arrested for prostitution. Three more people were arrested for luring or trying to have sexual conduct with a minor, Surprise police said.

One of the 42 arrested suspects is a registered sex offender, authorities said.

Surprise PD’s announcement came with a graphic image commemorating the two-day task force.

Police in Surprise and Scottsdale partnered for “Operation March Sadness”

The two-day task force brought together detectives, officers, victim advocates and crime analysts, Surprise police said.

RELATED STORIES

The many teams worked in conjunction to investigate and arrest offenders. However, they also focused on offering resources and services to help victims of sex trafficking.

“This operation was made possible by the hard work and cooperation between involved agencies as part of a nationwide effort by law enforcement to eliminate human and sex trafficking,” Surprise PD said.

Anyone with information about human and sex trafficking should contact their local police department, authorities said.

They can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or find help online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona’s Hash Kitchen continuing national expansion with 6 new stores

Arizona's Hash Kitchen announced it is continuing its national expansion by adding six restaurants set to open in three states by the end of 2025.

8 hours ago

Pickup rollover crash kills 3, injures 5 in northern Arizona...

Associated Press

Pickup rollover crash kills 3, injures 5 in northern Arizona

Authorities say three people are dead and five others critically injured after a pickup rollover crash in northern Arizona on Wednesday.

10 hours ago

Deborah Nardozzi selected to fill LD8 seat on Maricopa County Board of Supervisors...

Serena O'Sullivan

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors picks Deborah Nardozzi to fill LD8 seat

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed Deborah Nardozzi to fill the LD8 seat left vacant by Jevin Hodge on Wednesday.

11 hours ago

Youth engagement officer position Gilbert Police Department Arizona...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert Police Department may add new position solely focused on helping youth, chief says

Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg said his department may create a new position — youth engagement officer — to help kids in the town.

12 hours ago

File photo of Glendale police motorcycles....

KTAR.com

Glendale police involved in shooting; no officers injured

A Glendale police shooting occurred on Wednesday afternoon. An officer opened fire at a suspect, who had a weapon, Glendale police said.

13 hours ago

Split image of an Arizona State University police vehicle on the left and a judge's gavel on the ri...

KTAR.com

Defendant found guilty of sexually assaulting ASU student at Tempe campus in 2021

A man accused of sexually assaulting an Arizona State University student in Tempe 2½ years ago was convicted on multiple charges.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

42 sex trafficking suspects across Valley arrested in ‘Operation March Sadness’ bust