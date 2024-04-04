PHOENIX — A two-day sex trafficking task force called “Operation March Sadness” resulted in 42 arrests, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The Surprise Police Department said it partnered with the Scottsdale Police Department to catch the suspects.

The joint operation focused on identifying and preventing sex trafficking-related crimes in the Valley.

It resulted in 39 suspects being arrested for prostitution. Three more people were arrested for luring or trying to have sexual conduct with a minor, Surprise police said.

One of the 42 arrested suspects is a registered sex offender, authorities said.

Surprise PD’s announcement came with a graphic image commemorating the two-day task force.

Police in Surprise and Scottsdale partnered for “Operation March Sadness”

The two-day task force brought together detectives, officers, victim advocates and crime analysts, Surprise police said.

The many teams worked in conjunction to investigate and arrest offenders. However, they also focused on offering resources and services to help victims of sex trafficking.

“This operation was made possible by the hard work and cooperation between involved agencies as part of a nationwide effort by law enforcement to eliminate human and sex trafficking,” Surprise PD said.

Anyone with information about human and sex trafficking should contact their local police department, authorities said.

They can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or find help online.

