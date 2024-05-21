Marc Anthony’s ‘Historia Tour’ continues with Phoenix show

PHOENIX — Marc Anthony is bringing his “Historia Tour” to Phoenix this fall.

After a stretch of shows in Mexico and Central America, the “Vivir Mi Vida” hitmaker is taking his tour stateside.

The four-time Grammy Award, eight-time Latin Grammy Award winner and top selling salsa artist of all time will perform at Footprint Center on Oct. 27.

El ícono mundial de la salsa, Marc Anthony, llegará al Footprint Center el 27 de octubre para su gira ‘Historia Tour’ por Estados Unidos. ¡La venta general inicia el viernes 24 de mayo a las 10am! 💃 pic.twitter.com/zYn6ZzLcwd — Footprint Center (@FootprintCNTR) May 20, 2024

Anthony last played in Arizona in 2023 when he performed in Glendale at Desert Diamond Arena on March 4. His latest album, “MUEVENSE” was released on April 26 and features the lead single “Punta Cana.” Anthony’s 15th studio album has romantic themes and is a mix of multiple genres including bachata and ranchera.

How do I get tickets for Marc Anthony’s ‘Historia Tour?’

There will be several special presales that begin on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The presales will run through Friday at 9 a.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m.

