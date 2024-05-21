PHOENIX — Oliver’s Modern American, poised to take over the country’s sole former Polynesian Dairy Queen site, will open its doors in Scottsdale this Friday.

The dinner restaurant and lounge will open near Hayden and Thomas roads, adjacent to its sister restaurant The Eleanor.

“Oliver’s is a very special addition to this retail plaza and to south Scottsdale,” real estate developer Tom Frenkel said in a press release. “It’s a piece of Scottsdale history that’s been completely reimagined and revived, and the enthusiasm from the community has been overwhelmingly ready.”

Here’s everything we know about Oliver’s Modern American in Scottsdale

The historic 1,000-square-foot building has been transformed into Oliver’s cocktail lounge, with the addition of a 3,400-square-foot main dining area behind it. The total space now covers 4,400 square feet.

The menu will offer a variety of dishes, including Moroccan chicken skewers, coffee-crusted New York strip and asparagus whipped feta. There will also be an extensive wine menu and craft cocktails menu.

Turning the old Dairy Queen into the new Oliver’s Modern American

The triangular-shaped building, once home to the only Polynesian Dairy Queen to ever exist, was originally located at 68th Street and McDowell Road.

It was rebuilt near Hayden and Thomas roads to include a high-end yet approachable ambience in an effort to honor the building’s heritage.

The outside space also includes subtropical plantings and a lava rock from the original patio.

Clayton Companies, owner of the project, partnered with Aline Architecture and Social Design Studio on the project.

“As we approach the grand opening of Oliver’s, we couldn’t be more excited to unveil a space that id modern and inviting, but also pays homage to its rich midcentury history,” Nicole Herman, lead interior designer and founder of Social Design Studio, said in the release.

