Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Oliver’s Modern American to open in former Polynesian Dairy Queen site in Scottsdale

May 21, 2024, 4:35 AM

Oliver's to open in Scottsdale...

Oliver's Modern American, poised to take over the country's sole former Polynesian Dairy Queen site, will opens in Scottsdale on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Photo by Oliver's)

(Photo by Oliver's)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Oliver’s Modern American, poised to take over the country’s sole former Polynesian Dairy Queen site, will open its doors in Scottsdale this Friday.

The dinner restaurant and lounge will open near Hayden and Thomas roads, adjacent to its sister restaurant The Eleanor.

“Oliver’s is a very special addition to this retail plaza and to south Scottsdale,” real estate developer Tom Frenkel said in a press release. “It’s a piece of Scottsdale history that’s been completely reimagined and revived, and the enthusiasm from the community has been overwhelmingly ready.”

Here’s everything we know about Oliver’s Modern American in Scottsdale

The historic 1,000-square-foot building has been transformed into Oliver’s cocktail lounge, with the addition of a 3,400-square-foot main dining area behind it. The total space now covers 4,400 square feet.

The menu will offer a variety of dishes, including Moroccan chicken skewers, coffee-crusted New York strip and asparagus whipped feta. There will also be an extensive wine menu and craft cocktails menu.

RELATED STORIES

Turning the old Dairy Queen into the new Oliver’s Modern American

The triangular-shaped building, once home to the only Polynesian Dairy Queen to ever exist, was originally located at 68th Street and McDowell Road.

It was rebuilt near Hayden and Thomas roads to include a high-end yet approachable ambience in an effort to honor the building’s heritage.

The outside space also includes subtropical plantings and a lava rock from the original patio.

Clayton Companies, owner of the project, partnered with Aline Architecture and Social Design Studio on the project.

“As we approach the grand opening of Oliver’s, we couldn’t be more excited to unveil a space that id modern and inviting, but also pays homage to its rich midcentury history,” Nicole Herman, lead interior designer and founder of Social Design Studio, said in the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona man pleads guilty in false tax return scheme...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona man pleads guilty in $60M false tax return scheme

An Arizona man pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of helping people file false tax returns as part of a scheme where they used fake trust accounts to hide income and pay less in taxes.

2 minutes ago

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 14: In this handout photo provided by One Voice: Somos Live!, Marc Anthony per...

David Veenstra

Marc Anthony’s ‘Historia Tour’ continues with Phoenix show

Marc Anthony is bringing his “Historia Tour" to Phoenix this fall. The top selling salsa artist will perform at Footprint Center on Oct.  27. 

4 hours ago

Arizona wildfire protection plans get $7M in federal support...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona wildfire protection plans get $7 million in support from USDA Forest Service

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said $7 million in grants will support various Arizona wildfire protection plans.

4 hours ago

Bulk trash collection program in Phoenix offers appointment model...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix to offer new appointment-based program for bulk trash collection

Do you rely on preset trash collection dates to clean house? A new bulk trash collection program offers residents more flexibility.

4 hours ago

A man and woman were found dead inside a garage in a north Phoenix home on May 20, 2024. (Facebook ...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man and woman found dead inside garage

A local man and woman were found dead inside a garage in a north Phoenix home on Monday morning, according to authorities.

11 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Oliver’s Modern American to open in former Polynesian Dairy Queen site in Scottsdale