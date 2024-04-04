PHOENIX — New details about the three suspects arrested in connection with last week’s shooting of a Phoenix police officer were released Thursday.

The only adult involved was identified as 19-year-old Jamiah Thomas Mower, who was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas and is awaiting extradition, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Two 17-year-old boys, whose names were not released, have been booked into the Maricopa County Juvenile Court Center on multiple counts.

One of the juveniles was arrested Saturday, the day after the shooting, for alleged attempted murder, armed robbery and other offenses.

The other juvenile was taken into custody Monday in El Mirage and is accused of hindering prosecution and other charges.

How did Phoenix police officer get shot?

Officer Harold Boswell is recovering at home after getting shot Friday night.

He was working off-duty at a nearby business when the suspects allegedly committed an armed robbery near Southern and 35th avenues.

One of the suspects shot Boswell multiple times when he approached the area after hearing about the robbery.

The Phoenix police officer shot multiple times in the line of duty Friday night has been released from the hospital. He is in good spirits surrounded by his wife and son and his police family. #PHXPD #PHX #ThisIsWhoWeAre pic.twitter.com/rWfVZEEQOe — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) April 1, 2024

The officer was released from the hospital on Monday afternoon. The arrests were announced that night, but no details about the suspects were released at the time.

“The morning after the shooting I said we would not rest until we find those responsible and bring them to justice,” Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said in a press release Thursday. “Within 72 hours of this violent incident, with the help of the community and law enforcement partners, we made three arrests.”

