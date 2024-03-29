Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Humane Society urges animal lovers to adopt a bunny this Easter

Mar 29, 2024, 4:15 AM

Planning to bring a bunny into your family this year? Adopt, don't shop, AHS said. (Arizona Humane Society photos)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Those who are looking to bring a furry new friend into their family should adopt a bunny rather than buying one, according to the Arizona Humane Society.

There are dozens of bunnies in need of homes. Field crews with AHS have rescued 150 bunnies from a single hoarding situation, according to a Thursday announcement.

Furthermore, there are many other rabbits who were surrendered by their owners, AHS said.

Those who want to adopt a bunny should be prepared, AHS says

Although there are many rabbits looking for families, AHS said it’s important to be knowledgeable about how to care for these animals before bringing one home.

Bunnies are safest and happiest in indoor habitats with ACs and heaters to keep them comfortable, AHS said. They have delicate feet and need habitats with solid floors; wire cages won’t do.

Indoor exercise and playtime outside of their cages is important to keep them happy. However, owners should bunny-proof the play area and ensure they can’t chew on dangerous items, AHS said. Since their teeth are always growing, they need chew sticks and cardboard to nibble as well.

AHS also advised rabbit lovers to provide fresh, raw vegetables, fruits and rabbit pellets, as these are important parts of a rabbit’s diet.

“Timothy hay is a must!” Kelsey Dickerson, an AHS spokesperson, said in a statement. “Grass hay (except alfalfa) is necessary for a rabbit’s diet to promote a healthy digestive system.”

Finding the right bunny for your family

AHS has adoption specialists who work with families to understand which animals will be compatible with adopters’ lifestyles.

There’s also an adoption guarantee, so if an adopted bunny isn’t a great fit for the family, they can be returned for up to 90 days.

Those who aren’t ready for the commitment of adopting but still want to help can also foster the animals. This opens up much-needed kennel space, AHS said.

Potential foster parents can apply online.

