PHOENIX — Eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Mesa reopened on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The crash closed down traffic near Gilbert Road earlier in the evening, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A crash caused the initial closure, ADOT said.

L-202 EB (Red Mountain) near Gilbert Road: A crash is blocking multiple lanes. pic.twitter.com/PZR0vFvThH — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 15, 2024

Drivers were told to expect delays and try to use alternate routes.

The westbound lanes weren’t affected by the crash.

