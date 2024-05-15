Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Mesa reopens after closure

May 14, 2024, 6:49 PM | Updated: 10:13 pm

Eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway closed near Mesa...

A crash caused the closure, authorities said. (Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Mesa reopened on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The crash closed down traffic near Gilbert Road earlier in the evening, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A crash caused the initial closure, ADOT said.

Drivers were told to expect delays and try to use alternate routes.

The westbound lanes weren’t affected by the crash.

