Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New Arizona Humane Society campus opens in Phoenix

Mar 8, 2024, 4:35 AM

Colton Krolak's Profile Picture

BY COLTON KROLAK


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) has opened its brand new five-acre Rob and Melani Walton Papago Park Campus in Phoenix.

The 72,000-square-foot facility doesn’t fit the typical animal shelter mold, which many people may find dark and depressing. It features hundreds of windows to bring in natural light and it has five “catios” for cats to get outdoor time.

The campus also has 13 play yards and a coffee shop for people to get something to drink while they look through hundreds of animals.

It was important to create a good environment for animals, AHS President Steven Hansen told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

RELATED STORIES

“Not only are they healthier, but they are happier,” Hansen said. “And if they are happier, they are going to show it when somebody comes to visit them and they’re going to get adopted.”

New Papago Park Campus in Phoenix has better health care

Hansen said this keeps the amount of time animals stay in the center short. It also allows AHS to take more animals into its trauma hospital, which is one of the largest of its kind in the country.

The nonprofit needed a larger facility because 80% of the 22,000 animals AHS takes in annually went into the trauma hospital last year, Hansen said. That number includes animals who are sick, abandoned or abused.

The campus also serves as a teaching hospital.

“This campus is built to be transparent. You can walk between the two buildings and there are large glass windows,” Hansen said. “You can look right in, and you can see the surgical prep happening, and the next windows over, surgeries are happening.”

What to expect from new AHS campus in Phoenix

Here are a few more things one can find at the campus:

  • Two buildings that are two stories high and oriented to maximize daylight without heat gain.
  • 217 dog kennels.
  • 358 cat kennels.
  • 35 critter kennels.
  • 84 rosemary plants in sensory dog gardens to provide olfactory enrichment.
  • 37 parvo ICU kennels to treat almost 2,000 dogs and puppies each year.
  • Four dedicated spay/neuter tables to perform more than 10,500 alteration surgeries on shelter pets each year.
  • One chemo staging suite.
  • 11 ambulances to transport sick and injured pets and a dedicated emergency room entrance.
  • 16 animal teachers who will teach children how to show compassion to animals.

AHS currently has an adoption special sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation where people can adopt any adult dog for $50.

The facility is located at 5501 E. Van Buren St, Phoenix.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

metal briefcase overflowing with money...

KTAR.com

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Phoenix as rolling jackpots combine to surpass $1B

A lottery ticket sold at a Phoenix convenience store won $50,000 in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing as jackpots combined to surpass $1B.

11 minutes ago

(Pixabay photo)...

Damon Allred

Banner Poison Center warns public of lead poisoning in cinnamon after FDA recall

The Banner Poison and Drug Information Center warned the public about the dangers of lead poisoning after the FDA issued a cinnamon recall.

21 minutes ago

(Facebook Photo/Ivan Martinez Photography)...

KTAR.com

Owner sees value in connections through Business Connect program during Final Four

Local business owners are finding ways to benefit from the NFL's Business Connect program, which is operating through the Final Four in April.

31 minutes ago

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene interrupted President Joe Biden while he was discussing the border secu...

Serena O'Sullivan

President Joe Biden urges Congress to pass border security bill during State of the Union speech

President Joe Biden said the bipartisan border security bill would improve the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border during his Thursday speech.

9 hours ago

Preston Lord investigation ongoing: 6 arrests, more coming up...

Serena O'Sullivan

More arrests in Preston Lord murder investigation are to come, Queen Creek police chief says

Despite a major breakthrough in the form of a grand jury indicting six murder suspects, the Preston Lord investigation is ongoing.

11 hours ago

Maricopa Community College Police shooting...

KTAR.com

1 person dead after being shot by Maricopa Community College Police

One person is dead after being shot by a Maricopa Community College police officer off the campus in Phoenix on Thursday morning.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

New Arizona Humane Society campus opens in Phoenix