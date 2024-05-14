Close
Arizona man sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing preteen girl

May 14, 2024, 3:00 PM

Kendall Anagal of Chinle, Arizona, was sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a preteen girl. (Unsplash Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – An Arizona man was sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a preteen girl on multiple occasions, authorities announced Tuesday.

A federal judge sentenced 41-year-old Kendall Anagal last week, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Anagal is from Chinle, a Navajo Nation community in northeastern Arizona.

In February, a jury found Anagal guilty on three counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact of a child.

The violent sexual abuse occurred repeatedly when the victim was between 9 and 10 years old. She didn’t report the crimes until she was 17 because she feared for her life, prosecutors said.

The FBI investigated the case, which was prosecuted by U.S. attorneys in the District of Arizona’s Phoenix office.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

