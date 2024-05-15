Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County Community College District proposes property tax rate hike

May 14, 2024, 8:00 PM

The Maricopa County Community College District is proposing a property tax rate for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

PHOENIX – The Maricopa County Community College District is moving to raise its primary property tax rate for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Valley homeowners would pay about $1 more per $100,000 in home value under the proposed property tax rate hike, which would bring in approximately $5.7 million more to fund the needs of the metro Phoenix community college system.

The current MCCCD property tax rate is $103.86 per $100,000 in home value.

The MCCCD Board of Governors will conduct a public hearing about the tax plan on May 28 at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the Rio Salado College conference center at 2323 W. 14th St. in Tempe.

Video of the hearing will be posted to the board’s YouTube channel for future viewing.

MCCCD is one of multiple entities that collect property taxes in Maricopa County. The district’s proposed rate hike is independent of rates levied by the county government, public school districts and other jurisdictions.

