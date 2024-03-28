Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Holiday rain: Strong weather system to hit Phoenix area over Easter weekend

Mar 28, 2024, 10:00 AM

A cold front is expected to bring high winds and widespread rain to the Phoenix area for Easter weekend. (Getty Images File Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – With a potent cold front expected to bring high winds and widespread rain to the Phoenix area this weekend, the Easter bunny might want to hide those eggs indoors.

“I would characterize it as an unseasonably strong springtime weather system,” Chris Kuhlman, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday morning.

The forecast calls for high temperatures in the low 80s for Thursday-Saturday, but conditions are expected to turn Saturday afternoon. That’s when the winds will likely increase to 35-40 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph possible, Kuhlman said.

“And then the cold front comes through Saturday night,” he said. “That’s going to bring some rain [and] potentially some thunderstorms late Saturday night and Sunday morning.”

What is the Easter weather forecast for metro Phoenix?

The entire Valley will likely get wet on Easter Sunday, Kuhlman said, with showers expected on and off through Monday afternoon.

“Some people will get a lot more, others will get less. But overall, I would say a half to 1 inch,” he said.

The cold front will also cause temperatures to plummet during the holiday.

“All morning long will be in the 50s, and then maybe we’ll get into the lower 60s Sunday afternoon,” he said.

The storm is on track to move out of the Valley by Monday night. Temperatures are expected to return to the 80s by midweek.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

