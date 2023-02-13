Bunny Balloon Blast to jump in to fun zone for Easter at Salt River Fields

PHOENIX – Look! Up in the sky! It’s the … Easter Bunny?

The Bunny Balloon Blast is scheduled to take off at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on April 7 and 8.

The second-year event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day and features free candy, tethered hot air balloon rides, vendors and the big bunny himself.

Tickets are available at the website and at the gate, organizers said. General admission is $15 for adults and $10 for ages 3-12. Children 2 and younger get in for free.

Over 12 hot air balloons from around the country are set for double duty as rides and candy stations. Staff plans to hand out more than 4,000 pounds of candy over the weekend.

The Hoppin’ Good Time petting zoo has lambs, bunnies and chickens for young humans to play with while the Hoppy Hunting Photo scavenger quest involves the whole family on a search that requires taking a photo at each clue stop along the way.

The kids zone has over 30 games, a bounce house, slides and obstacle courses.

A forecast of high winds caused last year’s balloon rides to be canceled.

