PHOENIX — A Mexican man is facing 17 years in prison for his role in a fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking scheme in the Valley, authorities said Monday.

Keivin Crosswell-Cervantes, 27, was sentenced April 29 after he pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine in May of last year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Crosswell-Cervantes and his two co-conspirators admitted to delivering approximately 400,000 blue fentanyl pills, about 20,000 multi-colored fentanyl pills and nearly 25 pounds of methamphetamine to undercover officers in Avondale in September 2022.

Law enforcement also recovered an AK-47-style pistol, a .45 caliber Kimber 1911 semi-automatic pistol and a .45 caliber FN semi-automatic pistol.

Crosswell-Cervantes’ co-conspirators, Carlos Alberto Castro-Ruiz and Alexander Ortega-Islas, have already been sentenced. Castro-Ruiz received 11 years in prison while Ortega-Islas was handed a sentence of 12 years.

Homeland Security Investigations, Nogales, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, Nogales, conducted the investigation in the case.

